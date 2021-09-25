Western Albemarle picks up road win over Goochland

GOOCHLAND — The Western Albemarle and Goochland football teams both had unique, nagging problems throughout their matchup on Friday night at Goochland High School.

For the Warriors, it was penalties; for the Bulldogs, it was turnovers.

A stout, opportunistic defense paired with a consistent running game led by Kaden Morrow led to a 17-7 road win for the Warriors.

“Anytime you come in here and play a team like Goochland, it’s tough to go toe-to-toe with them,” Warriors coach Ed Redmond said. “I’m very pleased. I thought our kids fought real hard. We’re dealing with some adversity, injuries and things like that, but our kids keeping battling. Just very pleased with how they played.”

The Western Albemarle defense kept the Goochland offense contained throughout the game. In addition to picking off Bulldogs quarterback CJ Towles three times and recovering two fumbles from Jaquel Young, the Warriors didn’t allow a play that gained more than 14 yards in the entire game.

“We performed very well,” Western linebacker Ross Bassett said of the defense. “CJ Towles can run around like anyone. But, we preach rally to the football, so we had 11 guys running to the ball on every play.”