Western Albemarle picks up road win over Goochland

GOOCHLAND — The Western Albemarle and Goochland football teams both had unique, nagging problems throughout their matchup on Friday night at Goochland High School.
For the Warriors, it was penalties; for the Bulldogs, it was turnovers.
A stout, opportunistic defense paired with a consistent running game led by Kaden Morrow led to a 17-7 road win for the Warriors.
“Anytime you come in here and play a team like Goochland, it’s tough to go toe-to-toe with them,” Warriors coach Ed Redmond said. “I’m very pleased. I thought our kids fought real hard. We’re dealing with some adversity, injuries and things like that, but our kids keeping battling. Just very pleased with how they played.”
The Western Albemarle defense kept the Goochland offense contained throughout the game. In addition to picking off Bulldogs quarterback CJ Towles three times and recovering two fumbles from Jaquel Young, the Warriors didn’t allow a play that gained more than 14 yards in the entire game.
“We performed very well,” Western linebacker Ross Bassett said of the defense. “CJ Towles can run around like anyone. But, we preach rally to the football, so we had 11 guys running to the ball on every play.”
The Warriors jumped on turnovers on both of Goochland’s first two drives. Carson Tujague picked off a ball that was deflected off the hands of Goochland’s Aidan Allen and the Warriors' defense jumped on the first of Young’s fumbles on the Bulldogs’ next drive.
That fumble was deep in Goochland territory and set up a 24-yard touchdown run by Morrow.
The penalties began mounting for the Warriors after that. Following Towles’ second interception, the Warriors were driving again on Morrow’s legs and the arm of Nathan Simon. But, a block in the back negated a 10-yard Morrow run and put the Warriors behind the chains, worsened by a false start two plays later.
On the next Goochland drive, a defensive pass interference and a personal foul set up the Bulldogs’ only score of the game, making it 7-7 just before halftime.
Goochland’s defense had forced a three-and-out from the Warriors to open the half and Goochland was driving before another fumble gave the ball back to the Warriors.
However, the Bulldogs' defense took it right back as Simon tried to orchestrate a big play on a long pass toward the end zone, but the Goochland defender made an over-the-shoulder catch and stayed inbounds for the pick.
Goochland’s offense got one first down on the ensuing drive and set up to punt, but a fumbled snap deep in Goochland territory was recovered by Tujague for a touchdown and a 14-7 lead.
Western Albemarle’s defense continued going after Towles, sacking him for seven yards on the next Goochland play after the touchdown and set them behind the chains.
“It comes down to just doing your job,” Redmond said of his defense. “Our defense is built on a structure and if everyone does their job schematically, it’s an effective defense. The X’s and O’s are one thing, but it’s the guys that executed it tonight.”
This quick three-and-out set up a long Warriors drive that chewed up yards and clock, featuring sustained runs by Morrow and Kyle Keyton.
Embry Pulich kicked a 35-yard field goal to make it 17-7 and put the game essentially out of reach. Another interception by the Warriors' defense on the next Goochland drive finished the game for good.
The Warriors will host Wilson Memorial on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.