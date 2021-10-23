Western Albemarle outlasts Fluvanna County in overtime

Western Albemarle’s offense had another chance just before halftime, but Laydig made a leaping interception for Fluvanna in the end zone with 1:13 left in half to keep the game scores at intermission.

In the second half, Western Albemarle had a chance to take the lead in regulation, but Embry Pulich’s 38-yard field goal with 10:29 left in the fourth quarter sailed wide right.

Fluvanna County (2-6, 1-4) had a chance to win it in the final two minutes, but Burch intercepted Laydig’s pass at the Western Albemarle 9-yard line.

In overtime, Fluvanna County won the toss and elected to play defense first. Much like they had done all night, the Flucos bottled up the Warriors' running game to set up third and goal from the 5-yard line.

That’s when Burch left his mark on the game.

The senior, who was filling in for injured starter Nathan Simon, bootlegged to his left looking for Kyle Keyton on a drag route in the end zone.

Burch elected not to leave things to chance and motored his way across the goal line for the first and only touchdown of the night.

“It was our rollout pass to the left and Kyle was open, but I thought that I could get the pylon and I did and scored,” he said.