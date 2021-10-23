Western Albemarle outlasts Fluvanna County in overtime

PALMYRA – Win’s aren’t always pretty, but they all count the same.
That was the feeling for the Western Albemarle football team after the Warriors walked off the field at R.J. Searcy Athletic Complex on Friday night with an 8-0 overtime victory over Fluvanna County.
Senior quarterback Joey Burch scored the lone touchdown of the game in overtime and senior linebacker Carson Tujague picked off a pass on fourth down as Western Albemarle bounced back from last week’s emotional loss to Louisa County.
“It was a really tough game,” Burch said. “I’m not satisfied with anything that we did. I think we can improve drastically in all facets of our game and that’s something to look forward to moving forward.”
Turnovers were the story in the first half as both teams saw great drives end inside the red zone after fumbles.
On its first drive, Kaden Morrow carried five times for 57 yards for Western Albemarle (7-1, 4-1 Jefferson District), but Fluvanna County defensive tackle Scott Fulton scooped up a Warriors fumble to end the scoring chance.
In the second quarter, Fluvanna quarterback Owen Laydig broke off a 29-yard run down the right sidelines, but the ball came loose and Jalen Steppe recovered the fumble for Western Albemarle at the Warriors' 20.
Western Albemarle’s offense had another chance just before halftime, but Laydig made a leaping interception for Fluvanna in the end zone with 1:13 left in half to keep the game scores at intermission.
In the second half, Western Albemarle had a chance to take the lead in regulation, but Embry Pulich’s 38-yard field goal with 10:29 left in the fourth quarter sailed wide right.
Fluvanna County (2-6, 1-4) had a chance to win it in the final two minutes, but Burch intercepted Laydig’s pass at the Western Albemarle 9-yard line.
In overtime, Fluvanna County won the toss and elected to play defense first. Much like they had done all night, the Flucos bottled up the Warriors' running game to set up third and goal from the 5-yard line.
That’s when Burch left his mark on the game.
The senior, who was filling in for injured starter Nathan Simon, bootlegged to his left looking for Kyle Keyton on a drag route in the end zone.
Burch elected not to leave things to chance and motored his way across the goal line for the first and only touchdown of the night.
“It was our rollout pass to the left and Kyle was open, but I thought that I could get the pylon and I did and scored,” he said.
On the extra point attempt, a low snap forced Burch to improvise. With the chance to kick the ball gone, Burch scooped up the ball, rolled to his right and found Aidan Carver-Woodson on the goal line for the 2-point conversion and an 8-0 lead.
“I just had to adapt to the situation and try and make a play,” Burch said.
Fluvanna County didn’t go away quietly.
On second down on the ensuing drive, Laydig rolled to his right and found Addison Patchett in the corner of the end zone for an apparent touchdown, but the officials ruled that Patchett didn’t get a foot down inbounds and the pass was incomplete.
That’s when Tujague and the Western Albemarle defense really came through. On third down, the senior linebacker deflected a pass on a slant pattern to force a must-have fourth down for the Flucos.
“There was one [receiver] wide, so when I saw pass, I figured it was going to be a pass so I just tried to get to the slant window,” Tujague said.
On fourth down, Laydig again rolled right to extend the play and lofted a pass into the end zone and Tujague was there to intercept it and secure Western Albemarle's 11th straight win against Fluvanna County.
“I saw the QB roll out and I knew he was going to be looking back inside and I read it perfectly and got the pick,” Tujague said.
Western will look to make it two wins in a row next Friday when they host Monticello. Fluvanna will travel to Charlottesville. Both games are slated to kick off at 7 p.m.