Western Albemarle outlasts Albemarle to take lead in district title race

It’s been more than three years since the Western Albemarle boys basketball team has lost a home game to rival Albemarle.

Seniors Josh Sime and Alex Keeton helped make sure that winning streak remained intact Friday night as they led the Warriors to a 64-57 victory over the Patriots in a battle for first place in the Jefferson District.

Wes Gobble scored 15 points and James Dahl added 13 points and 14 rebounds as Western Albemarle (11-1, 6-0 district) avenged a loss to Albemarle two weeks ago in The Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic championship game.

In that contest, the Patriots’ suffocating press caused problems for the Warriors most of the night as Coach Greg Maynard’s team turned steals into easy buckets.

The roles were reversed in Friday’s rematch, as the Warriors’ guards were able to find seams and get easy buckets in transition.

“Our guards played great against the press,” Keeton said. “That’s something we’ve been working on a lot during practice. Breaking the press and being strong with the ball and being able to get down court and that’s where we started our lead.”

It was a great start for Western Albemarle early on as they used a perfect blend of inside-and-outside offense to build an early lead.

Gobble buried a pair of early treys and Aidan Sims added another for the Warriors. Inside, Sime had six points and Keeton scored four points in the in the paint and Sims added another at the buzzer to give his team a 23-14 lead after one quarter of play.

Coach Darren Maynard’s Warriors continued to execute on both ends of the floor in the second quarter as they further extended the lead. James Dahl made his presence in the paint felt with six points as the Warriors led 34-22 at intermission.

Sime credited the guards for setting the tone early on.

“It’s really important if you want to be a good team,” he said. “The guards knocked down 3’s, and that opens it up for the post, and allows us to get those layups and those tough finishes. That opens it up for the guards and that’s how you get good offense.”

Defensively, Western Albemarle held Albemarle to just 27% shooting in the first half. Carter Wesson, the Patriots’ leading scorer, was limited to just two points on 1 of 10 shooting. Ben Wesson led the Patriots in the first half with eight points.

Albemarle regrouped to start the third quarter. Noah Grevious scored five points and gave the team a spark with its full-court press. Benny Koutone grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back in as the Patriots trimmed the lead to 43-35 with 3:45 left in the quarter.

Western Albemarle weathered the storm and responded with an 11-2 spurt to regain a double-digit lead. Sims led the charge with four points, including a floater in the lane at the buzzer to take a 54-37 lead.

Albemarle turned up the pressure with its full court press to make another run. Christian Humes led the charge with five points, while Carter Wesson and Ben Wesson also buried shots from distance to trim lead to 55-51 with 4:41 left.

Albemarle (12-2, 5-1) pulled within two a minute later when Grevious turned a steal into a easy layup in transition to make it a 57-55 game.

That would be as close as the Patriots would get. Western Albemarle sank seven of 10 free throws, including a perfect 4-for-4 from Keeton in the final two minutes to secure the win.

Christian Humes led Albemarle with 13 points, including 12 in the second half. Isaiah Grevious and Ben Wesson each added 11 points and Carter Wesson finished with 10.

Sime finished with 10 points and nine rebounds in the win for Western Albemarle. Sims tallied 11 points, while Keeton added nine points.

“We knew this game wasn’t going to be over until the final second,” Sime said. “We knew we were going to have to fight and we never lost that. We wanted this win and went out and got it.”

With just three weeks left in the regular season, Western Albemarle is happy to be atop the district standings, but understand that nothing has been decided.

“That was a huge win for us,” Keeton said. “Being first in the district, that’s big, but we’ve still got some work to do. We’ve got a big game Tuesday and we’re going to see them again soon, so it’s back to work.”