Western Albemarle holds off Albemarle to take sole possession of first place in Jefferson District

Prior to every game, Josh Sime and his fellow post players spend a few minutes practicing a series of individual post moves.

The fruits of those extra reps were on display Wednesday night as Sime led Western Albemarle to a 53-46 road victory over rival Albemarle.

Sime registered a game-high 18 points and pulled down eight rebounds as the Warriors snapped Albemarle’s 14-game winning streak and took sole possession of first place in the Jefferson District standings.

“I know that all of our players were really excited,” Sime said. “[The matchup with Albemarle] got postponed a lot, so we felt like we were more prepared than we’ve ever been. We had a lot of practices working on them and we were all just really excited and energetic and really wanted this win.”

Albemarle (15-2) had won 14 games in a row since a road loss to Patrick Henry (Roanoke) in the second game of the season.

Western Albemarle (15-1) was a force inside early on, utilizing its bigs to get easy buckets in the lane. Lucas Farmer scored six points and Sime added five more to give the Warriors a 13-4 lead with 3:25 left in the first quarter.

“We have a lot of big guys,” Sime said. “I’m 6-foot-8. We’ve got a couple of guys that are 6-foot-6, so just dominating the paint is something we always try to strive on this year.”

Later in the first quarter, Ross Hardy picked off a pass near mid-court and converted it into a bucket to put the Warriors up 17-8 after one.

The trend continued in the second quarter as Western Albemarle continued to feast on the offensive glass. Wes Gobble drained a trey from the right wing and Sime banked one home to put the Warriors up 26-10 with 5:13 left in the half.

Defensively, the Warriors were just as impressive in the first half. Coach Darren Maynard’s team limited Albemarle to just four field goals and forced eight turnovers as they built a 31-15 lead at intermission.

In the third, Sime keyed an 8-3 run that gave Western its biggest lead of the night, 39-20 with 3:32 left in the quarter.

Albemarle finally caught fire late, thanks to the clutch scoring of La’Mari Parler. The junior guard scored five points and Christian Humes had a steal and layup to trim the lead to 45-32 after three quarters.

The Patriots’ comeback continued in the fourth thanks to an inspired defensive effort. Coach Greg Maynard went to a full-court press, which led to seven Western turnovers that led to easy baskets on the other end.

The Patriots trimmed the lead to 48-44 with 2:34 left in the contest, but that would be as close as they would get, as Western Albemarle made 5-of-7 from the free-throw line in the final minute to seal the win.

In addition to Sime’s game-high 18 points, Lucas Farmer chipped in 11 points and Gobble posted eight points in the win.

Parler paced Albemarle with 16 points, with 14 coming in the second half. Jason Breen tallied 14 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, and Humes and Carter Wesson finished with five points each in the loss.

The two cross-county rivals will meet again in two weeks in Crozet in the regular season finale in what Sime expects will be another classic battle.

“We play on this court a lot, it’s our home away from home,” Sime said. “We always know that they fight and we know that we fight, so we just know, no matter what, the job’s not over until the bell rings.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.