Western Albemarle grinds out win over Halifax in Region 4D quarterfinals

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines a Warrior as a a person who fights in battles and is known for having courage and skill.
The Western Albemarle Warriors exemplified their name Friday night in a 28-7 victory over Halifax County in the Region 4D quarterfinals in Crozet.
Riddled with injuries on both sides of the ball, the Warriors haven’t missed a beat and continue to grind out wins each week.
That was the case again Friday night as Kyle Keyton rushed for 78 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead the Warriors to their sixth regional quarterfinal victory in the last seven trips to postseason play.
“This team is the strongest team I’ve ever played on,” Keyton said. “We’ve fought through so many injuries, so many close games, leading up to this game. We all came together to win this game.”
After a scoreless first quarter, Western Albemarle (10-1) was finally able to capitalize on the plus field possession in the later stages of the first half.
The Warriors cashed in on a third down and 5 from the 25 with a big throw from Joey Burch. The senior quarterback, who was thrust into the position last month because of an injury, bootlegged to his right and found Carson Tujague open in the right corner of the end zone on a corner route for a 6-0 halftime lead.
Despite Western Albemarle's success, the Warriors felt like they left some points on the field in the first half.
“We kept running outside and that’s not who we are,” said two-way lineman Spencer Burnette. “We just got to the mindset that we were going to try and run it down their throats and that’s what we did the last three quarters and got some points off it.”
That mindset was on display in the third quarter, when the Warriors marched down the field for a long scoring drive on their first possession of the half. Kaden Morrow capped a 13-play, 67-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 12-0 with 5:06 left in the quarter.
Halifax County (7-3) responded on the next play from scrimmage when QB Dakii Chandler lofted the ball down the right sideline to Kenya Caddle, and the 6-foot-3 wide out made a great leaping catch and ran way from the rest of the defense for a 65-yard touchdown strike to trim the lead to 12-7.
Despite the quick score, Western Albemarle understood the task at hand.
“We knew it was go time,” Keyton said. “We knew we needed to do something quick and extend the lead."
Coach Ed Redmond’s team marched down the field again, thanks to the dynamic running back duo of Morrow and Keyton. The Warriors rumbled 57 yards on 10-plays, capped by Keyton’s 1-yard touchdown run. Morrow added the 2-point conversion on a toss sweep to the left to extend the lead to 20-7 with five seconds left in the third quarter.
In the fourth, the Warriors received great production from their defense and special teams to keep the Comets at bay. Jack Intihar made a great leaping interception on the ensuing Halifax drive to get the ball back for his team.
Two drives later, Cyrus Hammer made a tackle for loss on a muffed snap to set up a first and goal from the 6. Keyton did the rest as he bulldozed his way in from six yards out for his second touchdown of the game. He finished the game with 77 yards on 16 carries.
“I believe the offensive line carried us to the win tonight,” Keyton said. “Our offense isn’t moving without them. I just wanted to follow them up the field every time I got the ball. I trust my guards and I know they’re going to drive them off the ball.”
The defense then put the finishing touches on the win with another turnover with two minutes left. Halifax drove to the Western Albemarle 1 with hopes of making a late push to get back in the game.
That’s when Burnette put his stamp on the win.
“We say, the only line that matters on the field is the last one,” Burnette said. “They got to the one yard line, the quarterback stepped up, swatted it and picked it up and let us go back on offense.”
Morrow finished with 124 yards on 26 carries and a touchdown. Burch added 54 yards on the ground.
For Halifax, Chandler completed 8-of-13 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown. Caddle had six receptions for 163 yards in the loss.
Western Albemarle travels to Danville next Friday to take on No. 2 seed George Washington in the regional semifinals. The Eagles beat Orange County in their playoff opener on Friday night.