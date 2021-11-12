Western Albemarle grinds out win over Halifax in Region 4D quarterfinals

Despite Western Albemarle's success, the Warriors felt like they left some points on the field in the first half.

“We kept running outside and that’s not who we are,” said two-way lineman Spencer Burnette. “We just got to the mindset that we were going to try and run it down their throats and that’s what we did the last three quarters and got some points off it.”

That mindset was on display in the third quarter, when the Warriors marched down the field for a long scoring drive on their first possession of the half. Kaden Morrow capped a 13-play, 67-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 12-0 with 5:06 left in the quarter.

Halifax County (7-3) responded on the next play from scrimmage when QB Dakii Chandler lofted the ball down the right sideline to Kenya Caddle, and the 6-foot-3 wide out made a great leaping catch and ran way from the rest of the defense for a 65-yard touchdown strike to trim the lead to 12-7.

Despite the quick score, Western Albemarle understood the task at hand.

“We knew it was go time,” Keyton said. “We knew we needed to do something quick and extend the lead."