Western Albemarle grinds out overtime win over Broad Run in Holiday Classic finale

Sumpter helped push the Warriors’ lead from 37-34 to 39-34 on the consequent sequence that followed, too. Broad Run’s missed shot led to a long rebound for Sumpter and he passed the ball ahead to senior Ross Hardy, who converted an easy layup to take the five-point edge.

“With overtime, the first team that scores usually has a leg up because then the nerves settle in a little bit,” Broad Run coach Jacob Krogh said about what changed in the last stanza for his club.

Sumpter’s layup with 32 seconds left extended Western’s lead to eight points and his free throws with four seconds to go gave the Warriors the score they’d win by.

“He gave us a big lift,” WAHS coach Darren Maynard said, “and that’s a tribute to his toughness, because he kind of had a tough day until then and struggled a little bit. We wore him out [on Wednesday], but he sucked it up and had a really good overtime for us and made some really big plays.”

Maynard said his message to the Warriors between the end of the fourth quarter and overtime was a simple one.