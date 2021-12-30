Western Albemarle grinds out overtime win over Broad Run in Holiday Classic finale

Isaac Sumpter recognized well before tipoff what he and his Western Albemarle teammates would likely have to overcome on Thursday in order to win.
“I knew we were going to be tired and that our legs were going to be gone,” Sumpter, the Warriors’ senior guard, said. “I could tell when I was shooting in warm ups that I didn’t feel exactly like normal.”
The Warriors were playing their third game in three days when Broad Run visited WAHS for the finale of the Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic, and Sumpter’s theory tested him more than anyone else with the game on the line.
In the first minute of overtime, Sumpter had a clean look at a corner 3-pointer. He didn’t hesitate, even on weary legs, and drilled it to break the tie. He’d add an assist, a steal and four more points in the extra period, tallying seven of his nine total in the overtime to lift Western Albemarle to a thrilling 45-39 triumph over the Spartans.
Western improved to 8-1 with the win, while Broad Run fell to 5-3.
“[Warriors junior] Alex [Keeton] made a nice drive and drew my man in a little bit,” Sumpter said of how Keeton delivered the pass that set up the 3 to propel WAHS to victory, “and I ended up hitting it, so it was pretty big.”
Sumpter helped push the Warriors’ lead from 37-34 to 39-34 on the consequent sequence that followed, too. Broad Run’s missed shot led to a long rebound for Sumpter and he passed the ball ahead to senior Ross Hardy, who converted an easy layup to take the five-point edge.
“With overtime, the first team that scores usually has a leg up because then the nerves settle in a little bit,” Broad Run coach Jacob Krogh said about what changed in the last stanza for his club.
Sumpter’s layup with 32 seconds left extended Western’s lead to eight points and his free throws with four seconds to go gave the Warriors the score they’d win by.
“He gave us a big lift,” WAHS coach Darren Maynard said, “and that’s a tribute to his toughness, because he kind of had a tough day until then and struggled a little bit. We wore him out [on Wednesday], but he sucked it up and had a really good overtime for us and made some really big plays.”
Maynard said his message to the Warriors between the end of the fourth quarter and overtime was a simple one.
“We knew they were going to play really hard because they always do,” Maynard said, “but it’s the typical third game in three days. We couldn’t shoot. We had no legs. We had to gut it out and that’s what I told them going into the overtime, that, ‘The toughest team is going to win and that needs to be you. We got to have this.’”
Warriors senior forward Lucas Farmer, the game’s top scorer with 17 points, said it was a contest he and his teammates felt like they had to have, too, after Wednesday’s loss to Riverside.
And without Farmer, the Warriors likely wouldn’t have survived regulation. He had 12 points across the second half and overtime, including a putback to pull Western within one at the end of the third quarter as well as a pair of 1-and-1 free throws following an offensive rebound to put his team ahead 34-31 with 2:30 to play in the fourth.
“I’m terrible at free throws,” Farmer said with a chuckle. “My free-throw percentage is probably in the 20s, but I kind of figure to have a short-term memory, block out the past and put ‘em up like I know I can in practice. Just put ‘em up and try to get ‘em in the hole. They happened to go in.”
Unfortunately for the Warriors, those weren’t the last points of the fourth quarter. Broad Run junior guard Elias Will’s 3-pointer with 1:04 left evened the score and ultimately sent it to overtime.
Farmer had a bucket in the extra period as well.
“My legs are beat to hell,” he said. “I can say that for free. It’s three games in three days. And playing most of those games, especially down low pushing guys your size or bigger, it’s a lot of work. I’m proud of the guys for coming through on the third day and with a win in overtime.”