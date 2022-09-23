Western Albemarle grinds out 7-3 win over Goochland

The ability to make plays at key points in a game often make the difference in winning and losing.

In Friday night’s football contest between Jefferson District opponents Goochland and Western Albemarle, the homestanding Warriors executed down the stretch in critical moments to earn a gritty 7-3 victory over the Bulldogs.

“This was a good game,” Western Albemarle head coach Ed Redmond said. “Two good teams, two good programs. I like Goochland’s program. They have great culture, play the game the right way. I think we’re the same way. Just good football, no nonsense, great sportsmanship and kids just playing hard.”

Holding the advantage midway through the third quarter, the Warriors appeared to make a huge mistake when an offensive snap sailed over junior quarterback Nathan Simon’s head toward their opponents’ end zone. Simon and several Bulldog defenders rushed to pounce on the ball. Fortunately for the Warriors, they were able to avoid a safety but found themselves on their own 1-yard line.

Following Carter Boyd’s punt out of the end zone, Goochland’s offense attempted to take advantage of the short field when quarterback Darius Rivers took a pair of shots towards the end zone. Both passes fell narrowly incomplete thanks to solid coverage by the Warriors' secondary. On the second long pass attempt, Goochland’s offense was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. The penalty took the Bulldogs out of scoring position, leading to the team having to punt the ball away.

When the Western Albemarle offense regained possession, the Warriors were able to flip the field when Simon connected with running back Bubba Shifflett on a 21-yard screen pass. Goochland’s defense stiffened after the passing play, forcing their opponent to punt once again. Western pinned the Bulldogs' offense deep in its own territory after Boyd placed a 36-yard punt inside the 10 yard line.

On the ensuing possession, it appeared that Goochland’s offense found a gap in the Warriors defense as the Bulldogs rushed on nine consecutive plays with senior Jamason Pryor leading the way on the drive. Pryor recorded 50 of his game-high 132 rushing yards during the drive but a crucial delay of game penalty stopped the momentum the team had built during the drive. Following the penalty, Western’s defense regrouped, forcing Goochland to turn the ball over.

That defensive stop gave the Warriors the ball with 4:32 remaining in the contest and the offense went to work attacking the left side of the Goochland defensive line with Kyle Keyton carrying the load behind offensive linemen Kainan Miller and Ross Bassett.

Keyton converted two first downs on the ground and the Goochland defense was flagged for pass interference when Simon attempted to connect with a wide-open Jaden Steppe on third and five to give the Warriors an automatic first down, allowing them to kneel on the football as time ticked away on the game clock to secure the victory.

“I think our defense and special teams really performed well,” Redmond said. “We won the field position battle there towards the end of the game where it became very important. There was a flurry of events in that fourth quarter but we were able to finish the game in our short yardage offense. It was nice to see that.”

On the toughness of the team as they improved to 3-1, Redmond said, “We lost a ton of kids but these kids are stepping up. We’ve won three out of four and we’re just finding ways to get it done.”

The only touchdown in the contest came in the first quarter, when Western Albemarle started its possession at the Bulldogs' 39-yard line after Goochland punter Tyler Black was pulled when the snap from the long snapper sailed over his head on fourth down. Eight plays later, Keyton rushed into the end zone on a two yard carry.

“We’ve had this kind of year where we move the ball well, defense plays physical and we get position for our offense but we find some way to self-sabotage and it’s maddening,” Goochland head coach Alex Fruth said. “Tonight, we were down a hand full of starters and we asked a bunch of young kids who haven’t got a lot of playing time to this moment to step in there and play. I thought they did a great job, competed and played their butts off. We’re moving in the right direction, we just got to learn to finish.”