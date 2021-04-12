Western Albemarle golf team wins Region 3C title

The Western Albemarle golf team won the Region 3C tournament on Monday at Lakeview Golf Club in Harrisonburg.

All four of the Warriors’ scoring golfers shot a 77 or better en route to a team total of 304. Luke Vance and Sam Stoke each shot a 75, while Brian O’Dea and Jack Crombie both finished with a 77 for Western Albemarle.

Rockbridge County was second with a 330, followed by Spotswood (338), Fort Defiance (341), Monticello (350) and Liberty Christian Academy (381).

Playing as an individual, Fluvanna’s Killian Donnelly brought home medalist honors after shooting a 73. Charlottesville’s Preston Burton shot a 77, while Fluvanna’s Jarred Williams shot an 82.

Curt Huffman had Monticello’s best round of the day, shooting an 85. Bailey Bush was one shot back at 86, followed by Will Owens (89) and Spencer Ratliff (90).

Elsewhere, the Madison County golf team took home second place in the Region 2B golf tournament. The Mountaineers finished with a team total of 360, eight strokes behind region champion Staunton (352). Buffalo Gap was third with a team total of 366, while East Rockingham was fourth with 368. Cai Clark and Jackson Taylor both shot an 86 on Monday to earn all-region honors for the Mountaineers.

Up next on the high school golf calendar is the VHSL state tournaments on April 19. The Class 1 and 2 tournaments will be held at Virginia Tech, while the Class 3 and 4 tournaments will take place at Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon. Williamsburg National Golf Club will play host to the Class 5 and 6 tournaments.