Western Albemarle golf team wins Jefferson District title

The Western Albemarle golf team won the Jefferson District tournament title on Monday at Lake Monticello Golf Course.

All four of the Warriors' scoring golfers shot an 80 or better en route to a 311 team score and the district team title.

Albemarle (325) was second, while Goochland (339) placed third, just one stroke ahead of fourth-place Fluvanna County (340). Charlottesville (348), Louisa County (354), Orange County (355) and Monticello (361) rounded out the field.

Charlottesville's Preston Burton shot an even-par 72 to earn individual medalist honors at the tournament.

Sophomore Elsie MacCleery shot a 74, which tied for the second-best individual round, to lead the Warriors. Jack Crombie fired a 77, while Addison Ritter and Joseph Morinelli both finished with an 80 for Western. Liam Foster (81) and Grace Bearley (88) also competed for the Warriors.

Addison Doroh led Albemarle with a round of 76. Teammate Charles Stiffler was one shot behind with a 77, followed by Bennett Schantz (82) and Ryan Bersuder (90).

Fluvanna's Killian Donnelly shot a 74 to tie for the second-best round of the day. His teammate, Mason Chiovaro, finished with an 88, while William Bishop and Cohen Purviance each carded an 89.

The teams move on to their respective regional tournaments next week.