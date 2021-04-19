Western Albemarle golf team finishes third at VHSL Class 3 state tournament

For the second year in a row, the Western Albemarle golf team wrapped up its season with a third-place finish at the state tournament.

The Warriors had four golfers shoot 83 or lower on the tough Glenrochie Country Club course in Abingdon to turn in an impressive 323 team total at Monday’s VHSL Class 3 state golf championships.

Independence and Abingdon finished the 18 holes tied with a score of 307, but the match was ultimately decided in a playoff, with Abingdon winning the state championship.

Brian O’Dea wrapped up an outstanding career at Western Albemarle with a solid showing in his final golf match in a Warriors uniform. The senior carded a six-over-par 78 to finish sixth overall, eight strokes behind state medalist Mehrbaan Singh (70) from Independence.

“Brian had a really good day for us,” Western Albemarle golf coach Darren Maynard said. “Getting in the 70s was a pretty big accomplishment. I was really proud of him.”

Sam Stoke, the Warriors' No. 4 golfer in the lineup, turned in a strong front nine and cruised to an 80 to place in a three-way tie for 11th with Fluvanna County’s Killian Donnelly and York’s Brody Smith. Donnelly finished sixth at the 2019 state championships as a freshman.