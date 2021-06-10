Western Albemarle girls tennis team uses late rally to repeat as state champions

The Dragons jumped out to an early lead and won 7-5 in the tiebreak to force the game-deciding set.

“It was nerve-racking, I can’t lie,” Selverstone said. “I was a ball of nerves, I think we both were, but just talking each other through it, kind of having a calm mindset going through that match was really important to us and it paid off. That final moment was just incredible.”

Newell and Tang carried that momentum over into the third set as they raced out to a 4-0 lead. Selverstone and Evans didn’t back down and they rallied to tie the match and send it to a tiebreaker.

The Dragons jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the tiebreaker before a couple of big serves from Selverstone and a big backhand winner from Evans gave them a 6-5 lead. On the final point, Evans dug deep to get to a ball near the sideline. She was able to get the ball back in play and deep. Maggie Walker tried to answer with a baseline winner, but the ball sailed long, sealing the victory and the championship for the Warriors.

“Lucy and I have been doubles partners through this entire season and I have to thank our coaches for putting us together,” Selverstone said. “We work so well, both in season and out of season that we’ve practiced together and it’s such a joy to play with her.”