Western Albemarle girls tennis team tops Jamestown to win third straight state championship

The final point is always the hardest one to win.

Western Albemarle’s Austin Winslow experienced that first-hand Thursday afternoon as she looked to wrap up another state team title for the Warriors.

The senior won the first set, 6-1 against Jamestown’s Julia Clark, and needed just one more point to secure the victory.

That’s when nerves set in.

With Winslow up 5-3 in the second set, Clark won two straight points to make things tight.

“Closing out a match when I know I am playing for a whole team win is even harder than just having it for yourself,” Winslow said.

But the senior persevered and won the next point to lead Western Albemarle to a 5-0 victory over Jamestown in the VHSL Class 4 state championship match at Huntington Park in Newport News.

The victory gave Western Albemarle its fourth state championship in the program’s history and the third in a row for a senior class led by Alison Selverstone, Maddie Farmer, Grace Nolasco, Avery Merhige and Winslow.

“We have five seniors and it was great for Alison and I to get to win matches with our other amazing underclassman teammates,” Winslow said. “I was so happy to be a part of the team win this time. With our regional win and state [semifinal] matches with Blacksburg, I didn’t get to say my match contributed. Here, I was just really happy to come out of the match feeling great about how I did and knowing that I held it together against a great player to help my team win states."

Winslow said a pair of singles losses against Blacksburg freshman Kirsten Woods helped her refocus and lock in for Thursday’s match.

“I know that Kirsten was probably one of the best people I could see at states,” she said. “I was really motivated to play well, knowing that I had a lot more of a chance to win this time. I think I played well in this match, though given how consistent Kirsten is, because I was able to carry that over to this match and keep my consistency, which was overall the key to winning.”

Lucy Evans was the first player off the court for the Warriors following a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Alana Fiscella at No. 5 singles. Selverstone was dominant at No. 3 singles, posting a 6-0, 6-0 win over Lily McCullough.

“Coming off a championship title last year, especially with how close the match was, we wanted to bring everything we had to this championship,” Selverstone said. “Everyone was on point and dialed in with every match, from No. 1 singles to No. 6 singles.”

Farmer won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 5 singles and freshman Amanda Bilchick prevailed 6-2, 6-2 at No. 6 singles to give her team a commanding 4-0 lead.

Nolasco trailed 5-2 in the opening set before battling back to win three straight games to level the match at 5-5 at No. 2 singles. Lauren Elliott won the next game to take a 6-5 lead but the match was stopped following Winslow’s victory.

“I think we’re not just pleased with the result, but we’re pleased with our scores,” said Western Coach Davy Hairston. “I was very pleased with how convincing and how determined our players were with their play.”

In addition to winning three straight state titles, the Warriors have now won championships in two different classifications, an accolade that doesn’t go unnoticed by the players on the team.

“This run has been so incredibly special to us,” Selverstone said. “A title like this means so much to us, but getting the title as a team is something you can’t beat. All of us have worked so hard in practices and in every match, taking all points, games and matches seriously. I am so grateful to have this be my last experience of high school tennis, surrounded by a team that I love and a title to reflect all of the hard work we put in.”

