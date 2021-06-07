Western Albemarle girls tennis team tops Abingdon to reach state championship match

Two years ago, Maya Kelly was a spectator as the Western Albemarle girls tennis team won the VHSL Class 3 state championship.

The senior played a much more prominent role Monday as she clinched the deciding point in the Warriors' 5-0 victory over Abingdon in the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals in Crozet.

Kelly used great baseline play to outlast Elle Buddington 6-2, 6-1 at No. 6 singles to clinch a second straight state championship match berth for the Warriors.

“We knew that the competition going in was not going to be easy,” Kelly sad. “I think we had the knowledge that we knew how to fight, we knew how to push back and knew how to win.”

On a day where the heat and humidity left temperatures hovering around the 90 degree mark, Western Albemarle tried to remain focused on the task at hand.

“The heat was definitely a challenge," Kelly said, "but obviously [we stayed focused] point by point and looking at the goal of states, that’s what the goal is.”

The Warriors were strong early on, with Sarah Randolph Warren defeating Haley Lunsford 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles to start the match. Maddie Farmer also didn’t surrender a game to Harmony Webb at No. 5 singles as Western took an early 2-0 lead.