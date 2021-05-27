Western Albemarle girls tennis team kicks off postseason with win over Monticello

Two years ago, Sarah Randolph Warren posted the final victory of the Western Albemarle’s girls tennis team's run to the 2019 VHSL Class 3 state championship.

The senior was one of the first players off the court Thursday afternoon as the Warriors began the 2021 postseason with a 5-0 victory over Monticello in the Region 3C quarterfinals in Crozet.

Warren used a strong serve-and-volley game to dictate the pace of the match during a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Sabrina Whearty at No. 4 singles.

“I usually try to set up so I can volley, because that’s my strong point,” Warren said. “I really like to hit [the ball] deep and come up to volley. That really works for me just to close out the point. I like to play fast paced, so closing out points early works for me.”

Western Albemarle (11-0) conceded just six games to begin what it hopes to be another deep postseason run. The Warriors swept Monticello (6-5) during the regular season, but Warren admits anything can happen in the postseason.

“It just helps to know that even though we’re playing two sets, you just have to grind through it,” Warren said. “Knowing that you just have to kind of keep pushing, even if things aren’t going as well as you think. It’s very important to keep going.”