Western Albemarle girls tennis team edges Blacksburg to reach VHSL Class 4 state championship match

A year ago, Alison Selverstone was part of the double tandem that clinched the VHSL Class 3 state championship for the Western Albemarle girls tennis team.

The senior rekindled that magic Monday afternoon as she and doubles partner Maddie Farmer won the deciding match at No. 2 doubles to secure the Warriors’ third consecutive state championship match appearance with a 5-2 win over Blacksburg in the VHSL Class 4 state semifinals in Crozet.

“We played Blacksburg in the regional finals and we knew they were going to be really tough competitors,” Selverstone said. “We had a really tough match against them last time, so we kind of came out today with a new page, new everything, and kind of approached it as an entirely new team. We took every point by itself. We really grinded and everybody had an amazing match today.”

The Warriors’ depth throughout the lineup was on display Monday as they won four matches in straight sets.

After Blacksburg freshman Kirsten Woods’ 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles, the Warriors reeled off four straight singles victories to seize control of the match.

Selverstone led the charge with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Clara Guo at No. 2 singles. Lucy Evans followed shortly thereafter with a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 5 singles to put the Warriors out in front.

Maddie Farmer defeated Ginsey Thompson 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 singles and freshman Amanda Bilchick outlasted Jayda Lila 6-1, 6-4 at No. 6 singles to put Western Albemarle one win away from clinching a state tournament berth.

But Blacksburg didn’t back down.

Raya Freeborn won four straight games in a pivotal third set over Grace Nolasco at No. 2 singles to win 1-6, 6-1, 7-5 to extend the match to doubles.

That’s when Western Albemarle Coach Davy Hairston turned to his senior leaders to help settle down the team. Selverstone and Farmer came out focused and cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 victory at No. 2 doubles to secure the victory.

For Farmer, who graduated from Western last Saturday, it was special to win her final home match in Crozet.

“I felt really relieved to finish it up,” she said. “Grace [Nolasco] played a great match, she played really hard, but just to kind to wrap it up, knowing that we’re going to the finals, is really rewarding, so I’m really proud of my team, we played really well.”

The Warriors advance to Thursday’s VHSL Class 4 state championship match, where they will take on defending champion Jamestown. Match time is 11 a.m. at Huntington Park in Newport News.

Selverstone and Farmer can’t wait.

“We’re just going to keep doing what we’re doing,” Selverstone said. “We’re so thankful that our season has been able to go this long and we’re able to go all the way again. Being that this is our last year, it’s really special.”

Farmer agreed.

“I’m really excited,” Farmer said. “I’m excited to get out there and play with everyone one final time.”

