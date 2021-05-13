Western Albemarle girls tennis team completes sweep of Albemarle

On Monday, Western Albemarle’s Austin Winslow yielded just one game at No.1 singles during the Warriors’ 9-0 home victory over Albemarle.

The junior standout faced a sterner test in Thursday’s rematch with the Patriots, but fought through adversity on and off the court en route to leading her team to a 9-0 victory.

Mia Shen, Albemarle’s No. 1 singles player, gave Winslow all she could handle in Thursday’s rematch, reaching in to her bag of tricks to keep Western’s top singles player off balance. Shen had her serve working early on and unveiled a couple of nice slice volleys from the baseline to tie the match at 9-9.

After the changeover, Winslow fought off two break points opportunities to hold serve and take a 10-9 lead in the match. The junior followed that up with some great passing shots in the final game to secure the victory.