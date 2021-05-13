Western Albemarle girls tennis team completes sweep of Albemarle

On Monday, Western Albemarle’s Austin Winslow yielded just one game at No.1 singles during the Warriors’ 9-0 home victory over Albemarle.
The junior standout faced a sterner test in Thursday’s rematch with the Patriots, but fought through adversity on and off the court en route to leading her team to a 9-0 victory.
Mia Shen, Albemarle’s No. 1 singles player, gave Winslow all she could handle in Thursday’s rematch, reaching in to her bag of tricks to keep Western’s top singles player off balance. Shen had her serve working early on and unveiled a couple of nice slice volleys from the baseline to tie the match at 9-9.
After the changeover, Winslow fought off two break points opportunities to hold serve and take a 10-9 lead in the match. The junior followed that up with some great passing shots in the final game to secure the victory.
“I just think I just needed to focus on my breath a little bit during my match because I think I was having a little bit of food deficiency throughout the day, so I was feeling a little shaky and a little bit nervous, so I just really had to keep coming back to my breath and just watching the ball and swinging through it like I usually do,” Winslow said. “I feel like throughout the match I tried to go to just putting too much spin on [the ball] and not following through like I usually do. That’s definitely what I focused on.”
Like it did in the first matchup Monday, Western Albemarle (8-0) won all six singles matches against Albemarle, but most of Thursday’s matches were more competitive than the previous matchup.
Western’s Grace Nolasco used a powerful serve and a great two-hand backhand to build a 3-0 lead over Albemarle’s Emma Paitrick on the No. 2 singles court. Paitrick closed the gap to 5-4 before Nolasco won five of the next six games to secure the win.
At No. 3 singles, Alison Selverstone defeated Lillian Peskova 10-4 to give Western a sweep of the top three single lines.
Senior Sarah Warren posted a 10-1 victory over Tess Eluvathingal Muttikkal at No. 4 singles. Eluvathingal Muttikkal was filling in for Natalie Assink, who suffered an ankle injury Wednesday during a match with Fluvanna County.
Maddie Farmer defeated Sarah Beiter 10-2 at No. 5 singles for Western Albemarle. Maya Kelly capped the sweep with a 10-2 win over Lexi Warren.
In doubles action. Winslow and Nolasco beat Shen and Paitrick 8-3 on the top line, while Lucy Evans and Selverstone defeated Amy Wang and Catherine Swasinger 8-2. No. 2 doubles was another spirited match that saw Warren and Farmer edge Lily Burris and Peskova 7-4 in a tiebreaker to win 10-8.
Western Albemarle continues to dominate in Jefferson District matches. The Warriors have lost just one district match during Ellen Markowitz’s 10-year tenure with the Warriors.
Winslow hopes Thursday’s match will set the tone for another deep postseason run for Western Albemarle.
“I think we’re all just really happy now,” Winslow said. “We played so well on Monday and we’re just trying to carry that through to today. I think going into postseason we’re going to be a lot more confident because these are all girls that we know and if we can play people, we know this well, I think we’re going to do really well in the postseason when we’re even closer as a team too.”