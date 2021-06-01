Western Albemarle girls tennis team bests Broadway to regional semifinals

The Western Albemarle girls tennis team moved one step closer to another championship with a 6-0 victory over Broadway on Tuesday afternoon in the Region 3C semifinals in Crozet.

The Warriors used strong singles play up and down the lineup to wear down a gritty Gobblers team and earn another trip to the Region 3C championship game.

“It feels really good,” said Western senior Maya Kelly. “Especially that feeling that you’ve won for the team, especially that last match, it’s just really nice feeling and I feel like we really deserve it. We’ve worked hard and we got what we’ve worked for.”

Kelly, who was a member of the Warriors' 2019 VHSL Class 3 state championship team, captured the clinching point with a 6-4-6-0 victory over Maya Bacon at No. 6 singles for Western Albemarle.

“It was definitely a tough match in the beginning,” Kelly said. “She was getting everything back, but honestly, I was just working on consistency and the mental game and just taking one point at a time that got me through it.”

Austin Winslow, the reigning regional singles champion, cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Maggie Roberts at No. 1 singles. Sarah Randolph Warren followed suit with a convincing 6-1, 6-2 victory at No. 4 singles just five minutes later.