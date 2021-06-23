Western Albemarle girls soccer team wins fourth straight VHSL Class 3 state championship

Coach Ann Vierkorn’s team added another goal just 90 seconds later when Reagan Wise scored on a rebound off a big blast from Cameron Shackford to take a 2-0 lead.

The early deficit served as a wake-up call for the Warriors, who came back with a vengeance to get back into the game.

"That’s something really unique about our team,” said Western center back Catherine Domecq. “We’re able to battle back when we get down. I think overall we were able to motivate each other and come back when we were down 2-0.”

The comeback started when freshman Phebe Ryan ripped home a rebound shot following a shot from Kelly Rogers. Independence goalkeeper Reiley Fitzpatrick, a Northwestern commit, made the initial save, but Ryan corralled the loose ball and tucked it into the back of the net to trim the lead to 2-1 with 22:14 left in the first half.

Just under five minutes later, Western Albemarle scored the equalizer following a nice buildup from the back. Reese Mattern battled through two defenders in the midfield and delivered a nice through ball to Gabby Andres, who was sprinting down the right wing. The junior used her speed to get a step on the defender and drilled a shot past Fitzpatrick to tie the game at 2-2 with 17:34 left in the half.

Domecq said Andres' goal was crucial.