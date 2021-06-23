Western Albemarle girls soccer team wins fourth straight VHSL Class 3 state championship

ASHBURN — It’s not how you start; it’s how you finish.
The Western Albemarle girls soccer team proved that old adage true Wednesday afternoon, rallying from an early two-goal deficit to defeat Independence 3-2 in the VHSL Class 3 state championship game.
“This season, we’ve been really good about picking up the tempo and coming back after we get down in a game,” Western senior defender Cordelia O’Connell said. “Obviously, two goals is somewhat of a large deficit, but I think we brought the fire and came right back and kind of kicked them off their feet a little bit and brought it to them.”
O’Connell capped a run of three unanswered goals in the first half with a free kick goal in the 25th minute to lead Western Albemarle (12-1-2) to its fourth straight VHSL Class 3 state championship.
“We’re so excited,” she said. “We’ve been working towards this all season and over the break last season, I think this was in the back of everyone’s minds and we wanted to come out and get another state championship.”
After traveling nearly 500 miles in two days to play state tournament games, the Warriors weren’t as sharp to start the game. Independence (10-4) scored two goals in the first three minutes to take a commanding lead in front of its home crowd.
Kaitlyn Nimmer volleyed a shot just inside the right post off a throw-in to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead just 80 seconds into the contest.
Coach Ann Vierkorn’s team added another goal just 90 seconds later when Reagan Wise scored on a rebound off a big blast from Cameron Shackford to take a 2-0 lead.
The early deficit served as a wake-up call for the Warriors, who came back with a vengeance to get back into the game.
"That’s something really unique about our team,” said Western center back Catherine Domecq. “We’re able to battle back when we get down. I think overall we were able to motivate each other and come back when we were down 2-0.”
The comeback started when freshman Phebe Ryan ripped home a rebound shot following a shot from Kelly Rogers. Independence goalkeeper Reiley Fitzpatrick, a Northwestern commit, made the initial save, but Ryan corralled the loose ball and tucked it into the back of the net to trim the lead to 2-1 with 22:14 left in the first half.
Just under five minutes later, Western Albemarle scored the equalizer following a nice buildup from the back. Reese Mattern battled through two defenders in the midfield and delivered a nice through ball to Gabby Andres, who was sprinting down the right wing. The junior used her speed to get a step on the defender and drilled a shot past Fitzpatrick to tie the game at 2-2 with 17:34 left in the half.
Domecq said Andres' goal was crucial.
“I thought we were a lot stronger,” she said. “I think we started connecting more as a defense and we learned how to play our forwards faster throughout the game.”
The Warriors took the lead for good two minutes later.
After Western was awarded a free kick from about 25 yards out, O’Connell stepped up and buried a shot into the back of the net.
“It was a perfect spot to take a free kick,” she said. “I was just looking for the corner and I knew their goalkeeper was super good and I was just trying to find the pocket between the wall and the goalkeeper and it just went in.”
After a flurry of goals to start the match, defense was the story in the second half as Western Albemarle's back line kept Independence’s quick-strike attack at bay. Emily Mandell, Nicole Bilchick, O’Connell and Domecq kept the Tigers’ forwards from getting open looks inside the penalty area, forcing them to try to score from distance.
Freshman goalkeeper Elana Romesberg made five saves in the second half and Liora Shin added four more stops in the first half to help secure the program’s fifth state title in school history.