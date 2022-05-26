Western Albemarle girls soccer team shuts out Jefferson Forest in Region 4D quarterfinals

Gabi Andres, Cat Domecq and Nicole Bilchick are no strangers to postseason success. The three seniors have been a part of multiple VHSL Class 3 state championship teams during their high school careers at Western Albemarle.

That postseason experience was on full display Thursday night as the Warriors cruised to a 3-0 victory over Jefferson Forest in the VHSL Region 4D quarterfinals in Crozet.

All three seniors registered a goal in the contest as Western Albemarle (12-2-3) made the most of its first playoff game as a Class 4 program.

“Coming off the last time we played JF, it was a 2-1 battle in overtime, so we knew they were going to come in really amped up for this game,” Andres said. “They’re a really competitive team, so we knew we were really going to be under a lot of pressure, so we wanted to score early and we were really excited to come out with a result.”

The Warriors dominated possession for most of the first half thanks to some precision passing from their forwards and midfielders. The contestant pressure paid off in the 16th minute, when Andres found the back of the net following a throw-in.

Domecq found Phebe Ryan in space along the right wing to set up the play. Ryan then delivered a beautiful cross that found Andres on the back post for a goal with 23:50 left in the half.

“I was kind of waiting at the top of the box and Phebe made a nice run and made a nice cross and I was able to get my foot on it,” Andres said.

Coach Jake Desch’s squad carried that lead into halftime, thanks to a strong effort from its back line.

Emily Mandell, Hollin Smith, Emily Schinstock and Domecq did a great job of neutralizing the Cavaliers' attack and prevented them from getting open looks on goal.

“Emily Mandell has been a lock-down [defender] for us this year,” Domecq said. “We’ve been really practicing our check-mark formations throughout practices, so I think it really showed in this game.”

Western Albemarle added some insurance 10 minutes into the second half on a well-executed short corner kick that resulted in a tap-in goal from Domecq.

“Taylor [Kamalsky] hit a nice driven ball and I was able to get a toe on it and it went in,” Domecq said.

Jefferson Forest’s best scoring chance of the game came when Hailey Coleman spun away from her defender and looked to have a open route to goal. But Smith made a great run to close the space and prevented a shot, preserving Western's two-goal lead.

Bilchick put the game out of reach with a blast from 20 yards out that dipped just under the crossbar for a 3-0 Western lead with 10:23 left.

“The ball was just bouncing around the middle and I took a shot and hit it and thankfully it went in,” Bilchick said.

Western Albemarle advances to Tuesday’s regional semifinal against either Blacksburg or Amherst County. Regardless of who they face, the Warriors are excited about the next challenge.

“Going forward, we just moved up a division this year and we weren’t really sure what that was going to look like for us,” Bilchick said. “We’ve been really strong in the past but we really didn’t know what this year was going to look like, so having a strong result like this against such a good program is really encouraging and we’re excited to see what the playoffs have in store for us.”

