Elana Romesburg has been a brick wall in goal for the Western Albemarle girls soccer team this season, recording 11 clean sheets in 12 games for the Warriors.

But the junior netminder’s latest shutout might have been her most impressive of the season.

Romesburg registered seven saves to backstop her team in a 2-0 road victory over Albemarle on Thursday night.

Western Albemarle scored in the first 10 minutes of the first half and added an insurance goal in the final five minutes of the match to improve to 12-0 on the season.

“Right before we started the game, we were saying the first five minutes were really important and we wanted to get something that brought some momentum to the game, either a hard foul or just ripping shots,” said Reese Mattern, who scored the opening goal for Western. “Seeing that [first] goal was the best thing that could happen, because we got up on the scoreboard and the whole team felt excited, because getting goals in against Albemarle is obviously tough.”

Western Albemarle's opening goal came on a brilliant transition play off a turnover. Phebe Ryan gained control of Albemarle keeper Ava Ward’s goal kick and looked to push the ball forward. Ryan delivered a nice through ball to Mattern while she was sprinting down the left sideline and the junior midfielder outran her defender and ripped a shot to the far post for a goal and a 1-0 Western lead.

“Phebe received the ball from the other side and quickly made a beautiful turn and slotted it through," Mattern said. “It had the perfect pace and I just finished it off into the opposite corner."

Following the Western goal, Albemarle went to work on offense looking for the equalizer and generated multiple scoring chances over the final 30 minutes of the first half.

In the 23rd minute, Samantha Fischer forced a turnover and used her speed to run the ball down near the end line. The forward then made a nice move to generate some space and ripped a shot on goal, but Romesburg made a nice save to maintain Western's 1-0 lead.

Just before halftime, the Patriots had another scoring chance off a throw-in. On the play, Courtney Hughlett had the ball on her foot 25 yards from goal and blasted a shot on goal, but it sailed just over the crossbar and Western Albemarle maintained a 1-0 lead at intermission.

The Patriots kept building momentum into the second half as they continued to dominate the scoring chances.

Hughlett delivered a beautiful cross to Fischer on the far post in the 45th minute for a header, but Romesburg was there to make the stop.

With 19 minutes left, Albemarle tried again on a corner kick. Devon Higgenbottom found Lana Ortiz in the corner of the penalty area for a header, but Romesburg was again there to gobble up the ball and end the scoring threat.

“Our defense has been working hard all season,” Romesburg said. “We still only have one goal scored on us. Just being able to stick together throughout the whole game and just keep our composure through tough situations was super important to us and we were able to get the shutout and get the win.”

Western Albemarle’s offense went back to work in the final five minutes with a beautiful goal from Reese Coggeshall to put the game out of reach.

“We continued to have a high press and win counters off of the goal kicks,” Coggeshall said. “I was able to do a nice little give and go with Chloe [Andres] and finish and that’s how we kept the momentum throughout the end.”​