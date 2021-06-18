Western Albemarle girls soccer team rolls past Fort Defiance in Region 3C title game

FORT DEFIANCE — It’s hard enough trying to knocking off the three-time defending state champions.

It’s even harder with an injury-depleted roster.

Fort Defiance’s unbeaten season came to an end Friday night, as the Western Albemarle Warriors defeated the Indians 5-0 in the Region 3C girls soccer championship.

Fort was the No. 1 seed in the region.

Visiting Western Albemarle, looking for a fourth consecutive state championship, was no ordinary No. 3 seed.

“They [Western] have a tremendous amount of individual talent,” Fort coach Erik Walker said. “They have six to eight girls that can absolutely fly. They are a super fast team. They’re a great possession team. Every girl on that team plays with tremendous confidence. There are a lot of collegiate players out there.”

The regional championship match was scoreless for the first 13 minutes until Warrior senior Ellie Cox followed up a corner kick with an absolute bullet through the heart of Fort’s defense.

Gabrielle Andres scored on a runout to put Western up 2-0 midway through the first half, and Kayla Howell scored from 30 yards out on a free kick to put Western up 3-0 at the half.