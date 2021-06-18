Western Albemarle girls soccer team rolls past Fort Defiance in Region 3C title game

FORT DEFIANCE — It’s hard enough trying to knocking off the three-time defending state champions.
It’s even harder with an injury-depleted roster.
Fort Defiance’s unbeaten season came to an end Friday night, as the Western Albemarle Warriors defeated the Indians 5-0 in the Region 3C girls soccer championship.
Fort was the No. 1 seed in the region.
Visiting Western Albemarle, looking for a fourth consecutive state championship, was no ordinary No. 3 seed.
“They [Western] have a tremendous amount of individual talent,” Fort coach Erik Walker said. “They have six to eight girls that can absolutely fly. They are a super fast team. They’re a great possession team. Every girl on that team plays with tremendous confidence. There are a lot of collegiate players out there.”
The regional championship match was scoreless for the first 13 minutes until Warrior senior Ellie Cox followed up a corner kick with an absolute bullet through the heart of Fort’s defense.
Gabrielle Andres scored on a runout to put Western up 2-0 midway through the first half, and Kayla Howell scored from 30 yards out on a free kick to put Western up 3-0 at the half.
Phebe Ryan scored 30 seconds into the second half, and then scored again 10 minutes to push the Warrior lead to 5-0.
Since losing to 3-0 to Albemarle in the regular season finale, the three-time defending VHSL Class 3 state champs have been on a roll.
“It’s really exciting,” Warrior senior midfielder Cordelia O’Connell said. “We’ve been working toward this for a while. We’ve had a few setbacks due to COVID and the season in general, but I think we’re really happy with the way we performed.”
To have any shot at competing with Western, Fort needed to be at full strength.
Rylee Shank injured her knee in Fort’s 2-1 seminal win over Liberty Christian Academy on Wednesday. That was on top of already missing Jessica Monroy-Pence, one of the top defenders on the team.