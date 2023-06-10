SPOTSYLVANIA — The Western Albemarle girls soccer team’s quest for its sixth state championship came to an end Saturday morning at Spotsylvania High School.

Tuscarora (16-2-1) scored two goals during two-minute span in the second half to secure a 2-0 victory over the Warriors in the Virginia High School League Class 4 state championship game.

“They left it all out on the field against a good opponent,” Western Albemarle coach Kristie Braunston said. “We battled, but unfortunately we couldn’t finish them.”

Fresh off a 2-0 win over Great Bridge in the state semifinals the day before, Western looked sharp early on with a pair of beautiful scoring chances in the first half.

Reese Mattern used her speed to get behind the defense and then ripped a shot that just missed the goal. Three minutes later, Chloe Gates had a scoring opportunity that sailed just left of the box and out of play.

Western Albemarle (20-2) started the second half strong as Victoria Ibanez ripped a shot from the right wing that sailed just wide five minutes into the half.

Three minutes later, Mattern hammered a shot on goal that Tuscarora goalkeeper Natalie Tikalsky deflected back into play. Ibanez tried to gobble up the rebound attempt, but she was unable to get a shot off on the play.

The Huskies found their legs in the final 22 minutes and began to dictate play. Coach Dave Gryder’s team nearly scored in the 58th minute when a shot attempt slipped through Western Albemarle goalkeeper Elana Romesburg’s hands 10 yards from goal, but senior defender Emily Mandell was quick to react and tracked back to clear the ball off the line to keep the game scoreless.

Two minutes later, Tuscarora got its moment of quality thanks to a great individual effort from Mia Serna. With three defenders surrounding her inside the box, the senior made a quick move to her left and then curled a shot past a diving Romesburg and inside the left post for a 1-0 lead with 21:54 left.

The Huskies added an insurance marker two minutes later when Lauren Mattingly got behind the Western Albemarle defense and ripped a shot far post for a goal from the left wing to make it a 2-0 game.

Western Albemarle had an opportunity to get back in the game five minutes later on a free kick. On the play, Tikalsky punched Mattern’s free kick back into the box and Emily Schinstock got a head on the rebound but it sailed high and out of play.

“Unfortunately, it just wasn’t our day today,” Braunston said. “Tuscarora is a great team and we left it all out on the field and I couldn’t be prouder of these girls.”

Despite Saturday's disappointment, Braunston was pleased with the development of the team in her first year on the sidelines.

“The great kids that they are,” she said of what she will remember about this year's team. “They make me laugh. They’re fun to be around and the work they put in. Not only are they great soccer players, but great people.”