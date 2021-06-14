Western Albemarle girls soccer team blanks Waynesboro in regional quarterfinals

Phebe Ryan scored on a rebound attempt off a scramble in front with 22:34 left to extend the lead to 2-0. With such a wide mix of veteran performers and highly-skilled freshmen, Cox said the team is starting to gel at the right time.

“It was definitely hard, especially at the beginning of the season with people like myself, who have been on the team since we were freshmen and have experienced going into the playoffs and stuff versus our freshman and sophomores that haven’t had that same experience, so it was definitely hard for us at first to work with the different age groups," Cox said, "but I think going into playoffs, we’ve definitely come together as a team and I think we’re working really well together.

The second half was more of the same as Western Albemarle continued to score early and often.

Gabrielle Andres got her name on the scoresheet seven minutes into the second half to build a 5-0 lead. Cox blasted a shot from 25 yards out for her second of the game with 23:37 left for a 6-0 cushion.

Brooke Whittier scored seven minutes later for the Warriors seventh goal of the game. Andres re-directed a header off a corner kick to put the finishing touches on the win.