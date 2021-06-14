Western Albemarle girls soccer team blanks Waynesboro in regional quarterfinals

Western Albemarle girls soccer coach Jake Desch preaches versatility with his team, with players willing to play multiple roles that align with team success.
That versatility was on full display Monday night during an 8-0 victory over Waynesboro in the Region 3C quarterfinals in Crozet.
Six different players scored goals for Western Albemarle, including four in the first half.
Senior Ellie Cox, who scored two goals Monday night, said last week’s 3-0 loss to Albemarle in the regular season finale left a sour taste in the Warriors' mouths and motivated them heading into the postseason.
“I think it was really important, especially today,” she said. “We kind of took a beating last week against Albemarle and I think that kind of brought down our mentality a little bit. Today, it was really important that we stepped up with a lot of energy and came out strong, which is exactly what we did and I’m really proud of us for that.”
After a couple of near-misses, Reese Mattern opened the scoring with 24:41 left in the first half on a blast from the left wing to give Western Albemarle (8-1-2) a 1-0 lead.
That goal opened the flood gates for the Warriors, who reeled off three more goals in the final 22 minutes of the first half to put the game out of reach.
Phebe Ryan scored on a rebound attempt off a scramble in front with 22:34 left to extend the lead to 2-0. With such a wide mix of veteran performers and highly-skilled freshmen, Cox said the team is starting to gel at the right time.
“It was definitely hard, especially at the beginning of the season with people like myself, who have been on the team since we were freshmen and have experienced going into the playoffs and stuff versus our freshman and sophomores that haven’t had that same experience, so it was definitely hard for us at first to work with the different age groups," Cox said, "but I think going into playoffs, we’ve definitely come together as a team and I think we’re working really well together.
The second half was more of the same as Western Albemarle continued to score early and often.
Gabrielle Andres got her name on the scoresheet seven minutes into the second half to build a 5-0 lead. Cox blasted a shot from 25 yards out for her second of the game with 23:37 left for a 6-0 cushion.
Brooke Whittier scored seven minutes later for the Warriors seventh goal of the game. Andres re-directed a header off a corner kick to put the finishing touches on the win.
Western Albemarle advances to Wednesday’s regional semifinals, where they will meet Jefferson District rival Charlottesville. The time and place of the game is still to be determined.