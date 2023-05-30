Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

There’s no substitute for experience and that showed Tuesday evening as the Western Albemarle girls lacrosse team captured another Region 4A championship.

Gigi Hathaway scored three goals and added two assists, and Katie Alhusen and McLean Stokes also netted hat tricks as the Warriors rolled to a 17-9 victory over Powhatan in the regional championship game in Crozet.

Coach Peggy Williams’ Warriors defeated the Indians 13-8 during the regular season, so the two teams were familiar with each other entering Tuesday’s regional final.

That familiarity proved to be a positive for Western Albemarle (15-0), which scored the first five goals of the game to take command. Reeve Goldstein led the charge with a pair of goals and Maggie Craytor, Annie Alhusen and Hathaway registered single markers as the Warriors built a 5-0 lead with 14:07 left in the first half.

“I think we just came together as a team and we weren’t being selfish,” Hathaway said. “We all had assisted goals and we took our time offensively; we got the right passes and we connected really well.”

Powhatan (14-4) got on the board a minute later when Erica Krauss scored on a restart. Hannah Kantanen and Kate Adams each added goals as the Indians trimmed the Warriors’ lead to 7-3 with 8:12 left in the half.

Western Albemarle regrouped and scored six unanswered goals over the final eight minutes of the first half to build a commanding 12-3 advantage at the break. Hathaway led the charge with a pair of goals, while Annie Alhusen, Katie Alhusen and Taylor Florin added single tallies as the Warriors went into intermission with a comfortable lead.

Powhatan didn’t go away quietly and came out fired up in the second half as it tried to get back into the contest. Kraus scored a pair of goals, while Grace Hayden and Adams also scored to cut the lead to 12-7 with 15:42 left in the contest.

Williams called timeout to settle down her squad and relied on her veteran leaders to get the Warriors back on track. The decision worked beautifully for Western, which got back-to-back goals from Stokes to push the lead to seven goals.

“After we took a timeout, we just sort of calmed down as a team, and I think that really helped,” Stokes said. “We got back into what we were doing in the first half, sharing the ball, and just doing what we need to do.”

The Warriors didn’t stop there. Katie Alhusen scored a pair of goals in the final five minutes and Percy Mascotte added another one to put the game out of reach.

In addition to the three players with hat tricks, Craytor finished with two goals and two assists for the Warriors. Goldstein and Annie Alhusen added a pair of goals, while Florin and Mascotte each chipped in single markers.

Western Albemarle goaltender Kennedy Buntrock tallied five saves between the pipes, including a couple of big stops in the second half to prevent the comeback.

Krauss had three goals to lead Powhatan. Caroline Camp and Kate Adams each chipped in a pair of goals in the loss. Goalkeeper Mackenzie Halfton registered eight saves in net for the Indians.

Both teams advance to the VHSL state quarterfinals later this week. Western Albemarle will host Salem on Saturday, while Powhatan will travel to Rockbridge County.

The Warriors, who reached the state championship game last season, are excited to be back in the state tournament and host one more playoff game as they chase a state title.

“We’re really excited,” Stokes said. “We’re going to win this year, let’s go.”