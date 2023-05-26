Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Having depth on both offense and defense is important for any team, especially come playoff time.

The Western Albemarle girls lacrosse team showcased plenty of depth on both sides of the field Friday night as it rolled to a 22-4 victory over Hanover in the Virginia High School League Region 4A semifinals in Crozet.

Ten different players tallied goals as the Warriors rallied from an early 2-1 deficit to secure another state tournament berth. Maggie Craytor scored a game-high five goals and dished out two assists, while Reeve Goldstein tallied four goals and four helpers to lead Western Albemarle.

“We played really well together as a team today,” Goldstein said. “I don’t think there was anyone on the team that didn’t contribute in some factor to our win. I’m just really proud of us coming together and we looked really dynamic.”

But it was Hanover (12-5) that took control early on after scoring on two of its first three shots on goal. Kenson Epperly put the Hawks on the board three minutes into the contest, then Olivia Griffin added another marker with 19:10 left in the first half to give Hanover a 2-1 lead.

Despite the early deficit, Western Albemarle (14-0) didn’t panic and went to work in the offensive zone, executing its set pieces to perfection. Goldstein led the charge with a pair of goals and an assist on a nice Katie Alhusen goal on a restart that capped a 5-0 run and gave Western a 6-2 lead with 15:20 left in the first half.

Following Griffin’s second goal of the game, Western Albemarle closed the half with seven unanswered goals to build a commanding 13-3 advantage at intermission. Taylor Florin sparked the spurt with a nice spin move for a goal and Goldstein capped the scoring run with her third goal of the game in the final seconds of the first half.

“I think Hanover is obviously a super-strong team, always great competition,” Craytor said. “Our team though, I think what we’re really good at is we come together, even in hard games. Even when we’re down, we’re not yelling at each other, we’re making sure we keep composed and I think that’s what allows us to be successful, with every single person on our offense.”

The second half was more of the same as Western Albemarle continued to score at will. McLean Stokes scored a pair of goals and Craytor, Gigi Hathaway and Annie Alhusen added single tallies to extend the lead to 18-3 with 15 minutes left.

After Epperly’s second goal of the game for Hanover, the Warriors closed the game with four unanswered goals to wrap up the victory. Lucy Vigilante, Caroline Grist, Craytor and Stokes provided the offense for Coach Peggy Williams’ squad.

Defensively, the Warriors did a great job containing the Hawks offense. Juliana Murphy, Katie Alhusen and Hathaway spearheaded a sparkling performance from the Western back line.

“We really knew what was coming,” Murphy said. “We practiced it in practice yesterday and we just communicated a lot and we just kind of locked it down on D.”

Offensively, Stokes finished with four goals for Western Albemarle, while Hathaway added two goals and Florin chipped in a goal and three assists.

Western Albemarle advances to Tuesday’s Region 4A championship game, where it will host Powhatan, which defeated Monticello 21-4 in the other semifinal. Game time is slated for 5:30 p.m.

The Warriors are pumped to play for another regional championship.

“We’re really excited,” Goldstein said. “We’ve worked so hard this season and I think going into the region playoff we feeling strong and ready to fight and hopefully getting to the state.”