State tournaments are still more than a month away, but Tuesday’s non-conference showdown between Covenant and Western Albemarle featured plenty of elite level play.

Reeve Goldstein and Annie Alhusen scored five goals apiece as the Warriors earned a 16-8 win over the Eagles in a battle of two of the top girls lacrosse programs in Central Virginia.

“We were really excited to come into this game because we knew they had a lot of strong girls, since we’ve played with them outside of high school,” Goldstein said. “We were excited to play them and they showed out, so it was fun to have some competition.”

It was a slugfest early on as both defenses were on top of their game and goals were tough to come by. Covenant goalkeeper Katy Varaksa made four big saves in the early going, including a big stop on an Alhusen shot with 17:01 left in the first half.

After the Warriors scored the opening goal, the Eagles — who are ranked No. 1 in this week’s VISAA Division II state poll — got on the board when Lina Tiouririne scored on a restart to tie the game at 1-1 with 16:30 left in the first half.

Covenant (6-1) took the lead two minutes later when Anna Kate Simpson found the back of the net with 14:37 left in the half to give the defending state champions a 2-1 advantage.

Following the goal, Western Albemarle coach Peggy Williams called timeout to settle her team down.

The strategy worked. The Warriors — who reached the VHSL Class 4 state championship game last season — closed the half on a 9-1 run to take a commanding 10-3 lead at intermission.

“We started out a little uneasy and we were kind of rushing our games, so we took a timeout to come together and focus on what our goals were and how we could come together as a team and make the whole game more beneficial,” Goldstein said. “We were able to do that and we came out really strong at the end of the first half and going into the second half, we just played really well as a team.”

Goldstein keyed the run with four goals, while Maggie Craytor, McLean Stokes and Alhusen added single tallies to help Western secure control of the match.

“Katy is a really amazing goalie, so we just had to do what we had been practicing, run our plays like we know how to do them, and we just had to fake,” Alhusen said. “Everyone was able to finish, which was really great.”

Covenant tried to make a game of it to start the second half. Peyton Garber and birthday girl Delaney Poindexter scored on back-to-back possessions to trim the lead to 10-5 with 20:16 left in the contest.

That would be as close as the Eagles would get. Alhusen scored two goals during a 6-3 Western run over the final 20 minutes to put the game out of reach.

Goldstein finished with five goals and two assists to lead the Warriors. Alhusen added five goals, while Craytor chipped in two. Katie Alhusen tallied seven draw controls, while defender Julianna Murphy scooped up a team-high six ground balls.

In goal, Kennedy Buntrock had a brilliant day for Western, finishing with nine saves.

For Covenant, Delaney Poindexter posted a hat trick to lead the way, while Simpson tallied two goals in the loss. In goal, Varaksa finished with 17 saves.