Western Albemarle girls lacrosse team rolls past Monticello to win Region 4A title

Swartout scored all three goals for Monticello in the first half to try to keep her team within striking distance.

The second half was more of the same as Shearer won the opening faceoff and scored to get the offense rolling again for the Warriors.

Mallory Greene scored a second-half hat trick for Western Albemarle and finished with four goals. Maggie Craytor added two goals, while Khaki Harris and Libby Janucik also got their names on the scoresheet.

Taylor Hackney scored a pair of goals in the second half for Monticello. Swartout finished the game with four goals.

Western Albemarle advances to the VHSL Class 4 state semifinals and will play host to either Rockbridge County or Salem on Monday in Crozet.

Shearer has fond memories of playing in the state championship game two years ago and is eager for an opportunity to play on high school sports’ biggest stage again. This time, the Warriors want to end their season with a state championship.

“We lost two years ago, so I think we’re all really motivated to redeem ourselves,” Shearer said. “Our team has worked hard this entire year and we want a chance to go at it again. I think we’re really ready. Everyone’s worked really hard and I know I’m ready to go against them again with hopefully a different outcome, but we’re ready.”

