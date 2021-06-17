Western Albemarle girls lacrosse team rolls past Monticello to win Region 4A title

The Western Albemarle girls lacrosse team averaged nearly 19 goals per game during its shortened regular season this spring.
Coach John Warner’s team showcased that offensive firepower Thursday afternoon during its 24-6 victory over Monticello in the Region 4A championship game in Crozet.
Mattie Shearer scored five goals and added four assists as Western Albemarle avenged a loss to Monticello in the 2019 regional finals.
“They are such competitors and it’s always a good game when we play each other,” Shearer said. “They bring out the best in us and it’s nice to finally get over the hump and finally beat them.”
Goals came early and often for Western Albemarle (11-0), which scored on its first seven possessions to build a commanding 7-0 lead. Libby Carbo and Sophie Lanahan each scored a pair of goals during the early run to give the Warriors plenty of momentum.
Monticello (6-5) settled down and tried to make game of it as Alison Swartout scored with 18:55 left to put the Mustangs on the board.
The momentum would be short-lived. The Warriors closed the half on an 8-2 run to build a commanding 15-3 lead at intermission.
Lanahan finished with four goals in the first half, including a nice shake-and-bake move on her fourth tally, to lead the Warriors. Carbo and Shearer also had first-half hat tricks.
Swartout scored all three goals for Monticello in the first half to try to keep her team within striking distance.
The second half was more of the same as Shearer won the opening faceoff and scored to get the offense rolling again for the Warriors.
Mallory Greene scored a second-half hat trick for Western Albemarle and finished with four goals. Maggie Craytor added two goals, while Khaki Harris and Libby Janucik also got their names on the scoresheet.
Taylor Hackney scored a pair of goals in the second half for Monticello. Swartout finished the game with four goals.
Western Albemarle advances to the VHSL Class 4 state semifinals and will play host to either Rockbridge County or Salem on Monday in Crozet.
Shearer has fond memories of playing in the state championship game two years ago and is eager for an opportunity to play on high school sports’ biggest stage again. This time, the Warriors want to end their season with a state championship.
“We lost two years ago, so I think we’re all really motivated to redeem ourselves,” Shearer said. “Our team has worked hard this entire year and we want a chance to go at it again. I think we’re really ready. Everyone’s worked really hard and I know I’m ready to go against them again with hopefully a different outcome, but we’re ready.”