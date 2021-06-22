Western Albemarle girls lacrosse team outlasts Rockbridge to reach state title game

Mallory Greene’s contributions for the Western Albemarle girls lacrosse team can some times be overshadowed by all of the firepower the Warriors have on offense.

But the junior forward made her presence known in a big way Tuesday.

Greene scored a first-half hat trick to help lift the Warriors to a 17-7 victory over Rockbridge in the VHSL Class 4 state semifinals in Crozet.

“We were really prepared for this game,” Greene said. “In practice, we worked on how their defense played and figured how to get around it. Overall, we just had a great game and really worked together as team and we had a lot of fun.”

In a matchup of unbeaten teams, both teams traded goals for most of the first half as they tried to impose their will. Zoe Camden scored two goals in the first 21 minutes to give Rockbridge County (11-1) a 6-5 lead with 9:11 left in the first half.

That’s when Greene took over.