Western Albemarle girls lacrosse team outlasts Rockbridge to reach state title game

Mallory Greene’s contributions for the Western Albemarle girls lacrosse team can some times be overshadowed by all of the firepower the Warriors have on offense.
But the junior forward made her presence known in a big way Tuesday.
Greene scored a first-half hat trick to help lift the Warriors to a 17-7 victory over Rockbridge in the VHSL Class 4 state semifinals in Crozet.
“We were really prepared for this game,” Greene said. “In practice, we worked on how their defense played and figured how to get around it. Overall, we just had a great game and really worked together as team and we had a lot of fun.”
In a matchup of unbeaten teams, both teams traded goals for most of the first half as they tried to impose their will. Zoe Camden scored two goals in the first 21 minutes to give Rockbridge County (11-1) a 6-5 lead with 9:11 left in the first half.
That’s when Greene took over.
The junior scored her first goal of the game after a nifty cut to the net to tie the game at 5-5 with 8:34 left in the half. Just under a minute later, Greene scored again, this time after a nice setup from Sophie Lanahan from the left wing, to give Western Albemarle a 6-5 lead. She followed that up with another marker, cashing in on a great pass from Libby Carbo from behind the net to complete the natural hat trick and give her team a 7-5 lead
The Warriors (12-0) capped the half with a picture-perfect goal thanks to some precision passing that resulted in Carbo’s goal for an 8-5 halftime lead for WAHS.
Greene said the four-goal run at the end of the half was a complete team effort.
“I knew that this was going to be a really tough team to beat,” Greene said. “I knew I had to work together with my team and try to get open on cuts and 1-v-1’s and score as many goals as I could.”
Rockbridge tried to sway the momentum as Camden found Kendall Nye in front for a goal to cut the lead to 8-6 with 21:58 left.
Western Albemarle countered with another four-goal run, including a pair from Reeve Goldstein and a Mattie Shearer goal off a control draw for a 12-6 lead.
The Wildcats made it 12-7 on another Camden goal before the Warriors closed the game on a five-goal run to seal the victory.
Shearer led all scorers with five goals, while Goldstein and Greene finished with four goals each for the Warriors.
Camden had four goals to lead Rockbridge County.
Western Albemarle advances to the Class 4 state championship game for the second time in as many seasons and for the fourth time in program history.
The Warriors who won their only state title in 2010, will play either Dominion or George Mason in the state championship game in Crozet. The game will be played either Friday or Saturday.
Greene, who started as a freshman in 2019 in Western’s state title game loss to Dominion, is happy for another opportunity.
“It’s really exciting,” Greene said. “When we went two years ago, we lost unfortunately, so we’re really excited to be back and hopefully win.”