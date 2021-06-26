Western Albemarle girls lacrosse team falls to Dominion in state championship game

Mattie Shearer and her Western Albemarle teammates dropped to their knees, overcome with emotion as the final whistle sounded on the 2020-21 high school sports season.

The Warriors had expended every ounce of energy they had in their VHSL Class 4 state championship rematch with Dominion and it was evident with their performance on the field during Saturday's 14-10 loss in Crozet.

“I couldn’t be prouder of any team that I’ve ever coached,” said Western Albemarle coach John Warner. “The amount of work these girls put in and the way they worked all year. They had a goal to get to this game, and win this game, but it’s been a focus for them the entire time. Every day they came to practice and every game they played, they worked hard and they got better and better.”

In a rematch of the 2019 state championship game, it was Western Albemarle (12-1) that had the early advantage thanks to some great play on both ends of the field.

Mallory Greene scored three goals, including one on the team’s first shot of the game, as the Warriors built a 7-4 lead with 25 seconds left in the first half. Shearer added two goals and two assists, while Juliana Murphy and Sophie Lanahan scored a goal apiece for Western Albemarle.