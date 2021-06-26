Western Albemarle girls lacrosse team falls to Dominion in state championship game

Mattie Shearer and her Western Albemarle teammates dropped to their knees, overcome with emotion as the final whistle sounded on the 2020-21 high school sports season.
The Warriors had expended every ounce of energy they had in their VHSL Class 4 state championship rematch with Dominion and it was evident with their performance on the field during Saturday's 14-10 loss in Crozet.
“I couldn’t be prouder of any team that I’ve ever coached,” said Western Albemarle coach John Warner. “The amount of work these girls put in and the way they worked all year. They had a goal to get to this game, and win this game, but it’s been a focus for them the entire time. Every day they came to practice and every game they played, they worked hard and they got better and better.”
In a rematch of the 2019 state championship game, it was Western Albemarle (12-1) that had the early advantage thanks to some great play on both ends of the field.
Mallory Greene scored three goals, including one on the team’s first shot of the game, as the Warriors built a 7-4 lead with 25 seconds left in the first half. Shearer added two goals and two assists, while Juliana Murphy and Sophie Lanahan scored a goal apiece for Western Albemarle.
Defensively, goalkeeper Kennedy Buntrock came up with four big saves in the first half, including a point-blank stop on a Molly Battaglia shot, to keep the Titans’ high-octane offense at bay. That changed with seven seconds left in the half when Dominion freshman Lindsey Wright got free inside the circle and ripped a shot high for a goal to cut the lead to 8-5 at halftime and give her team momentum.
The momentum carried over into the second half when Tierney Schaible, San Diego State signee, scored eight minutes in to make it an 8-6 game.
Libby Carbo converted an assist from Shearer into a goal to extend Western's lead to 9-6.
That’s when Dominion’s defense took over.
The Titans limited Western to just one goal over the final 21 minutes. Goalkeeper Caelan Jones registered five saves during that stretch, including a point-blank stop on Lanahan with 10:02 left.
Offensively, Dominion heated up with a 6-0 run, including three on penalty chances, to seize control of the game. Ashlyn Hickey, a Villanova signee, led the charge with two goals, and Jamie Lee capped the run with her second goal of the game to give her team a 12-9 lead with 11:55 left.
Warner chalked up the second half surge to the Titans' defensive consistency.
“It’s sort of a luck of the bounce sometimes,” he said. “They were really good at defense and intercepting the ball, so we had some turnovers in there. Then there were some squirrely ground balls that we usually pick up. It was an accumulation of a little bit of this and a little of that and together eventually those things cost us a goal at a time, and then you’re in a whole.”
Jones’ stop on Lanahan on an end-to-end rush seemed to take the wind out of Western Albemarle’s sails offensively. Shearer did convert a penalty to a goal with 9:08 left to pull the Warriors within 13-10.
Annaliese Damm sealed the victory for Dominion (14-0) with a goal with 2:30 left.
“We came up against a really good team,” Warner said. “They played tremendous defense. We tend to win a lot of our draws and they have a good draw person and that was the technical difference in the game, but there was no lack of effort on our part. I couldn’t be prouder and I know it’s hard for them, but they need to keep their heads up and be proud of what they accomplished this year and how they got here.”
Saturday’s loss was the final high school game for Western seniors Erica Repich, Nina Bowen, Casey Phillips, Anna Sojka, Kate Wallace, Caroline Jones, Carbo and Shearer.
“I have eight seniors, and seven of them were on the field,” Warner said. “Our entire defense was seniors, Mattie is a tremendous player and Libby is too, but all of our defenders did a great job. We’re going to miss all hose seniors and we’re going to have trouble filling all those holes, but hey stepped up and played their hearts out.”