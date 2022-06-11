Western Albemarle girls lacrosse team falls to Dominion in state championship game

FREDERICKSBURG — There were plenty of uncertainties facing Western Albemarle girls lacrosse coach John Warner this spring.

The Warriors lost a large group of seniors to graduation, including their entire defensive corps from a team that had reached the VHSL Class 4 state championship game against Dominion last season.

Despite all of the uncertainty to start the season, Western Albemarle found its way to Saturday’s VHSL Class 4 state title game at Massaponax High School.

While the result, a 16-7 loss to Dominion, wasn’t the ideal way to finish the season, Warner was impressed with the team’s journey to get there. Saturday’s match marked Western Albemarle’s fourth trip to the VHSL Class 4 state championship game since 2015. Warner said that accomplish speaks for itself.

“I can’t be disappointed at the team at all,” he said. “This season, we had no idea how it was going to be. We had no defense returning. We had some injuries and quite a bit of adversity and really found a way to get by. Everybody stuck together and it was a really positive group.”

The Warriors ran into a formidable foe on Saturday. Dominion (18-2) put the pressure on in the first half and jumped out to a 3-0 lead less than seven minutes into the contest.

Jamie Lee opened the scoring with a goal for the Titans, then Lindsey Wright converted a nice feed from Ashlyn Hickey and Molly Battalia added another marker to build a 3-0 lead with 18:46 left in the first half.

Reeve Goldstein put Western Albemarle (16-4) on the board with 13:45 left in the first half, then Maggie Craytor converted a chance on a restart to trim the lead to 4-2 with under nine minutes left until halftime.

The Titans responded with five unanswered goals to end the half, capped by a marker from Jamie Lee with 10.2 seconds left to build a 9-2 halftime lead. Lee had a pair of goals during that run, while Brooke Frishman, Wright and Battaglia also scored goals.

“We started off talking about how aggressive they were and that they’re a really good team and even though we’ve played some really good teams recently, I don’t think we were ready,” Warner said. “I think the difference is that they were talented all around the field. We’d worked up to this. We thought we were in the right spot, where we wanted to be.”

Dominion, which finished the season with 16 straight wins, scored two goals in the first seven minutes of the second half to build an 11-2 lead. Lee completed the hat trick with 18:59 left for the Titans and Hickey added her second during the run.

But Western Albemarle refused to give up, scoring four of the next five goals to trim the lead to 12-6 with 9:48 left.

Mallory Greene led the charge with a pair of goals, while Genevieve Hathaway and Goldstein also found the back of the net to keep the Warriors within striking distance.

“At halftime, I told them, let’s go out and play the way we can play in the second half,” Warner said. “We have to dig harder, you know, this is the last chance , no matter what the score was. Mallory [Greene] kind of reiterated that, saying, ‘Look, we’re not going to go down slow, let’s work as hard as we can.’ That’s the way they played. They played better in the second half.”

But Western’s comeback hopes would end there, as Lee, Frishman, Hickey and Battaglia scored goals during a three minute span to give Dominion a 10-goal lead with 2:12 remaining.

“They were tough,” Warner said. “They are tough, competitive team. A few errant passes early certainly didn’t help. We got down and a little frustrated and they were really physical, which when you’re down, is tough to come back from.”

Greene gave the Warriors’ faithful something to smile about in the final minute when she scored with 1:06 left to complete her hat trick.

