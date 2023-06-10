MASSAPONAX — Last June, members of the Western Albemarle girls lacrosse team walked off the turf field at Massaponax High School heartbroken following a third straight loss to Dominion in the Virginia High School League Class 4 state championship game.

On Saturday, the Warriors were all smiles following a 14-11 victory over the Titans to claim the program’s first state championship.

“This team is a real team and you can’t win a championship if everyone doesn’t do their part, and they all did,” Western Albemarle coach Peggy Williams said. “They’ve been working hard all year and have improved in all areas of the field and we talked about playing smart, out-hustling the other team and having fun, and they did that today.”

After falling behind 8-2 in last year’s final, Western Albemarle set the tone early on Saturday, racing out to a 7-2 advantage 18 minutes into the game.

Maggie Craytor was nothing short of sensational early on for Western, scoring four goals in the first 20 minutes. McLean Stokes added two more goals as the Warriors forced the stunned Titans (18-1) to call a timeout to make adjustments.

“Sometimes we consider ourselves a second-half team, but today, we were ready right out of the gates,” Craytor said. “It was just easy because the whole team, everyone stepped up. Everyone did their part and it made it easy to play as a team and get goals.”

The Titans regrouped, scoring four straight goals during a four-minute span, capped by a goal from Lindsey Wright, to trim the lead to 7-6 with 1:06 left in the first half.

The Warriors regained the momentum just before halftime when Craytor ripped a shot past Dominion goalkeeper Caelan Jones with 2.4 seconds left to give her team a two-goal cushion at intermission.

Brooke Frishman scored less than a minute into the second half for Dominion to make it a one-goal game again, but Western Albemarle responded with three unanswered goals to regain momentum.

Taylor Florin led the charge with two goals and Annie Alhusen added another to make it a 11-7 game with 19:22 left.

Dominion, which averaged 18 goals a game this season, never really challenged after that thanks to a strong defensive effort from Julianna Murphy and her Western Albemarle teammates.

“We knew they had good scorers,” she said. “We just knew we had to hustle and work hard, and we did that today. We were able to shut them down on defense and it just really worked for us today.”

Craytor scored her sixth goal of the game with 15:06 left and Katie Alhusen capped the victory with a pair of goals as Western Albemarle closed out the win. The 14 goals by the Warriors were the most conceded by Dominion all season long.

Western Albemarle finishes the season with a perfect 19-0 record. For Murphy, Saturday's victory was the perfect ending for the perfect season.

“It’s amazing,” she said. “It feels like we finally gotten what we’ve been working for so many seasons and just all the hard work has paid off.”