The Western Albemarle girls lacrosse team opened play in the VHSL Class 4 state tournament with an impressive 17-7 win over Salem on Saturday in the quarterfinals in Crozet.

Katie Alhusen finished with four goals and one assist to lead the Warriors, who had four players finish with hat tricks or better. McLean Stokes tallied three goals and won 10 draw controls, while Annie Alhusen and Maggie Craytor each finished with three goals for Western.

Taylor Florin did a little bit of everything for the Warriors, finishing with two goals, five assists, two caused turnovers, three ground balls and one draw control in the victory.

Reeve Goldstein added one goal, four assists and one ground ball for Western, which will host Rockbridge on Tuesday in the VHSL Class 4 state semifinals on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Bailey Stratton finished with four goals to lead Salem.