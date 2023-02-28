LYNCHBURG — The Western Albemarle girls indoor track and field team captured its fifth state title in eight years Tuesday at the Virginia High School League Class 4 championships at the Brant Tolsma Indoor Track Complex at Liberty University.

Trailing by eight points heading into the final event, Western’s Hailey Hodson, Jordan Stone, A.J. Torrence and Meghan Hundley finished second in the 4x400-meter relay (4:06.09), which was enough for the Warriors (73 points) to overtake Blacksburg (69) for the team title.

The gutsy performance wrapped up a day filled with plenty of strong efforts from the Warriors, including a pair of individual state championships.

Western’s push to title contention started in the pole vault, where three athletes earned top-five finishes, including a sweep of the top two spots. Senior Elizabeth Strobach (12-0) edged sophomore teammate Raina Fitzwater (12-0) for the state title in the pole vault.

“It was really great,” Strobach said. “This is my senior year and we had a few years where we weren’t able to have this [meet] because of COVID, and I had an injury too, and it’s just amazing that I was able to put everything together today.”

Strobach and Fitzwater both made their first jump at 10-0, with Strobach easily clearing the distance. The senior carried that momentum over into the next four jumps as she cleared the bar on the first try, including the title-clinching jump.

“I’ve been having a little bit of a block against clearing [12 feet] again, so jumping that tonight was really exciting,” Strobach said. “It wasn’t exactly what I had planned, but I was more than happy with my performance.”

Fitzwater clipped the bar on the way up on her first attempt, but she bounced back in a big way and made the rest of her jumps to remain in the hunt.

“I felt good about it,” Fitzwater said. “After I missed, I was a little bit stressed, but I felt like I did a pretty good job.”

Neither vaulter was unable to clear 12-6, but because Strobach made her initial jump, she was crowned the champion.

“It’s amazing,” Strobach said. “[Fitzwater is] my best competition, really. It’s the best being able to celebrate victories together, so I’m really happy we were able to take the top two spots.”

Evie Woodrow (10-6) was fifth in the pole vault for the Warriors.

Western’s Carter Torrence made the most of her first state meet as she placed in multiple events, including her first state title in the 500 meters (1:15.65).

“In the 500, it was a little tiring,” Torrence said. “I just kind of tried to keep my pace and overall it was just a really good race.”

About 30 minutes later, Torrence was back on the track and won her heat to secure a fourth-place finish in the 300 (40.41).

“I was a little tired from the 500, so I just tried to give it everything that I had,” Torrence said. “I was just really proud of my time. The state meet has been a little nerve-wracking. There’s a lot of fast girls that are running, but it’s just been really fun.”

Hodson provided the senior leadership for the Warriors on indoor track’s biggest stage. She won her individual heat in the 1,000 and finished third overall (3:01.51). On Monday, she teamed with Jordan Stone, A.J. Torrence and Carter Torrence to finish second in the 4x800-meter relay (9:32.20).

Individually, Hundley (1:18.48) placed fourth in the 500, while Caroline Hill was seventh in the triple jump (34-3 ½).

Mathes wins two more titles

There arguably hasn’t been a better distance runner in Class 3 over the past year than Bazil Mathes.

Last spring, the Monticello standout captured his first state title with a victory in the 3,200 at the VHSL state outdoor track and field championships at Liberty University. He followed that up this past fall with his first state cross country title with a dominant performance at Green Hill Park in Salem.

On Tuesday, Mathes captured the calendar trifecta as he captured a pair of state titles at the VHSL Class 3 indoor track titles at Liberty University.

The junior opened the meet with a come-from-behind victory in the 1,600 (4:15.68) to capture his first indoor track title. Mathes led for most of the race before Abingdon’s Jack Bundy overtook him with two laps to go.

“I wanted to go out hard,” Mathes said. “I felt really, really good and I was like ‘Oh yeah, I’m ready’. I felt so good coming through the 600 [meters] and I just kept it going.”

Mathes didn’t go away quietly and remained tight on Bundy’s shoulder and used a strong kick over the final 80 meters to overtake him for the victory.

“I honestly thought I had lost it there, because he looked so smooth when he passed me,” Mathes said. “But at the end, I really dug to the end.”

Mathes capped off the meet with more gold as he edged Bundy to take home the 3,200 title.

On the girls side, Ryan Davidson garnered all-state honors for Monticello with a fourth-place finish in the 1,600 (5:11.03).

Nowell honors father with title

Sethon Nowell entered Liberty University’s indoor track facility Monday afternoon with a heavy heart as he prepared for his first VHSL Class 3 state indoor track and field championships.

It marked eight years to the day since the Charlottesville High School standout’s father had passed away.

Nowell did his best to honor his late father as he captured a state championship in his first season competing in indoor track for the Black Knights. The junior posted a leap of 45 feet, 9 inches to win the VHSL Class 3 triple jump by more than a foot from his nearest competitor.

“This [champion]ship means the world to me,” he said. “I dedicated this one to my father. [Monday] made eight years exactly that he’s been gone, and to come out here and take this one for him means the world and more to me.”

The junior set the tone right from the start as he posted his best jump in his first time down the track to outduel Heritage (Lynchburg) jumper Markus White (44-0 ½).

“My best jump is always my first one and today I did that same exact thing,” Nowell said. “Coach [Lorenzo] has been on me since Day 1 about holding phases, staying tall and anything to improve my jumps. Going into states, all I could do is think about was what he’d been telling me and put it all into my jumps.”

On Tuesday, Eddison Duolo finished sixth in the long jump (20-11) for the Black Knights. Callan Smith placed seventh in the pole vault (11-0) for Charlottesville on Monday.

Lynch earns all-state honors

Charlottesville’s Jaelyn Lynch capped off her final indoor track season with multiple all-state performances at the VHSL Class 3 state meet in Lynchburg.

In her signature event, the senior garnered runner-up honors in the 55-meter hurdles (8.73), just behind Heritage’s Akera Molette (8.54) for top honors with a time of 8.77.

“I was actually really excited to run the hurdles,” Lynch said. “I had a great start and a few great three-steps in between, so that was really exciting. I was just really pushing to get that PR and it was definitely a big improvement from last year’s state season.”

She also had a strong individual showing in the triple jump (34-5 ½) where she placed sixth to earn all-state honors. Lynch also anchored the 4x200-meter relay team of Sahana Gupta, Rose O’Shea and Wren Ackerman to finish fifth with a time of 1:49.86, more than two seconds off their previous best.

“I was pretty excited to make some new PR’s (personal records) and I was just looking forward to the triple jump, long jump and hurdles,” Lynch said “It was the first time running on the 200-meter track here at Liberty. It was a really fast track and the team really put it together really well and it was really exciting and fun.”

Lynch also teamed with O’Shea, Ackerman and Evelyn Brantley to finish sixth in the 4x400-meter relay (4:16.41)

Elaina Pierce was a force in the distance events. The freshman finished third in the 3,200 (11:39.37). She was also fifth in the 1,600 (5:15.65). Brantley (8.83) finished fourth in the 55-meter hurdles for the Black Knights on Tuesday.

Intihar puts in standout effort

Senior Jack Intihar placed in multiple events to lead the Western Albemarle boys in the VHSL Class 4 state meet.

On Monday, Intihar cleared the bar at 13-6 to earn silver in the pole vault. He showcased his versatility Tuesday by placing in multiple events. The senior finished fifth in the 55 meters (6.57) and was sixth in the long jump (20-0.5).

He also teamed with Rutger Pittman, Jack O’Hearn and Bridger Clarke to place third in the 4x400-meter relay (3:26.90) and teamed with Bridger Clarke, Camden King and Rutger Pittman to place fifth in the 4x200-meter relay (1:32.08).

Nate Chatterson earned all-state honors in the pole vault with an eighth-place finish (12-0) for the Warriors. Quinn Eliason was eighth in the 1,600 (4:24.21).

Top-fives for Flucos

Alexis Perry established herself as one of the top high jumpers in the state Monday afternoon for Fluvanna County.

Perry cleared the bar at 4 feet. 10 inches to finish fourth overall for the Flucos and take home all-state honors.

Sydney Chipperfield finished fifth in a talented field in the 500 (1:07.72) for Fluvanna County, while Sophie Farley placed fifth in a stacked group in the 1,000 (3:04.65).

On the boys’ side, Elias Morris used a late kick to place fifth in the 500 (1:07.72) for the Flucos.

Hiter earns all-state honors

Last fall, Savion Hiter took Central Virginia by storm win an electric freshman campaign on the gridiron for the Louisa County football team.

The ninth-grader carried over that success to the indoor track scene as he garnered all-state honors in the triple jump. Hiter finished fifth with a leap of 44-2 in his first state meet for the Lions.

Justin Davenport finished eighth in the pole vault (12-0) for Louisa County.

On the girls’ side, Kennedy Harris, Elizabeth Middlesworth, Sandra Davenport and Maeve Myers were seventh in the 4x800-meter relay (10:02.25). On Tuesday, Taylor Waddy placed fifth in the shot-put (32-4) for the Lions.