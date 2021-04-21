Western Albemarle girls cross country team captures VHSL Class 3 state title

SALEM — Jenna Stutzman raised plenty of eyebrows in November of 2019 when she stormed on the high school cross country scene with a runner-up finish at the VHSL Class 3 state cross country championships at Green Hill Park.
The Western Albemarle junior proved the race was no fluke as she used a big kick over the final 800 meters to capture her first state individual championship with a time of 19 minutes, 4.06 seconds.
“It’s amazing,” Stutzman said. “Especially after this [COVID-19] season to come and pull it out. I’m really happy with it.”
Stutzman knew she had to go out quickly and followed Skyline’s Ava Bordner, Spotswood’s Taylor Myers and Warren County’s Kaley Turner out front and tried to match their energy.
“I was really focused on staying with them, because they were such strong runners and I was going to stick with them throughout the race, no matter what,” Stutzman said. “Like going through the [first] mile, I was like, you know what, I’ve worked hard this season, I’m just going to go for it, and I did and it worked out.”
Stutzman's strategy worked brilliantly.
She stayed within striking distance of the leaders and, in the final loop, turned on the jets to win the race going away despite running into a headwind on the final stretch.
“It wasn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be, to completely honest,” she said. “Coming down the chute with the wind in your face was not fun. We talked with my coach and my team and everything about tucking in between people. The woods are nice, so it wasn’t as bad, but the chute was definitely difficult.”
Stutzman's win helped catapult Western Albemarle to the girls team championship. The Warriors (63) placed four runners finish in the top 20 as they edged rival Hidden Valley (69) to claim the program’s eighth state championship and second in the past four years.
“We came into this race knowing it was going to be a really tough race,” Western Albemarle girls coach Katie Pugh said. “We did some stats and we knew it was going to be a four-team race. All the other teams had been racing really well the last few weeks, so we knew that every single girl was going to have pretty much their best day to have a chance at winning. We just told them to not even worry about their time, just to race people, and we had a long talk about the wind. Some of the girls really stepped up and had some of their best races."
Western senior Kate Ratcliffe shook off some nerves midway through the race to post a 13th place finish (20:23.6), just ahead of teammate Grace Cook (20:30.7). Hailey Hodson (20:49.3) finished 19th, followed by Eleanor Stone (22:12.3), Jordan Stone (22:12.3) and Sienna Collier (22:27.9).
Fluvanna County’s Emily Smeds, the VHSL Region 3C champion, placed 26th with a time of 21:17.
“A lot of this stems back to the fact that we’ve been training all year,” Pugh said. “[Coach Cherie Witt] was instrumental in getting that started and because of that, the girls were able to train through and have coaching all through the whole season."
That extra training paid off on Wednesday.
“I was really proud of the way the girls were able to transition from short races to long races in such a short amount of time,” Pugh said. “They really pulled together. We had some young runners, two freshmen on the team that really got it done, and everybody did their part today.”