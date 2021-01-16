Western Albemarle girls basketball team tops Fluvanna in season opener

Dylan Mitchell has experienced a lot of team success during her time with the Western Albemarle girls basketball program.
The junior forward added a memorable individual moment on Saturday when she hit the game-clinching shot in the Warriors' 54-48 home victory over Fluvanna County.
Mitchell finished with seven points, including a clutch 3-point play in the final minute to make it a two-possession game and seal the win for Western.
“Being a junior, I’m getting a lot more playing time and I’ve gotten a lot more confident,” Mitchell said. “A lot has built up to this year.”
Western Albemarle (1-0, 1-0 Jefferson District) led by as many as 12 points in the third quarter before Fluvanna County made a furious comeback in the final eight minutes. Keke Davis scored four points and Aniah Webb capped an 11-4 Flucos run with a corner 3-pointer to tie the game at 45 with 3:05 left in the game.
Karina Long answered with four straight points, including a pair of free throws, to give Western a 49-45 lead with 1:19 to play. Webb answered on the ensuing possession with a corner trey for Fluvanna to cut the WAHS lead to one point with 1:06 left.
In need of a stop, Fluvanna County coach Nick Ward called for a zone trap to try and force a turnover and get the ball back. Mitchell got the ball in the corner and as two defenders converged on her, she made a strong move and drained a baseline floater through contact. Her ensuing free throw gave the Warriors a 52-48 lead with 31 seconds left.
“I was looking at her feet and I saw she gave me the baseline, so I had to take it,” Mitchell said. “Luckily it went in and we got an and-1. I was pretty confident with the free throw; I’ve been working on free throws for a while and I was really happy about that.”
The Flucos (2-4, 2-3) had two open looks on the other end, but were unable to get a shot to fall. Mattie Shearer iced the game with a layup as the buzzer sounded as Western Albemarle snapped Fluvanna’s two-game winning streak.
Shearer, who finished with a game-high 18 points, said it was a great night all around.
“We’ve been working up to this moment,” Shearer said. “Dylan is awesome. That shot was really great. It really pushed our momentum over the edge to get the win. All of our underclassmen have really stepped up and really contributed to the win. I’m so thankful to be a part of this team and I think we’re growing to be really good.”
Kate Wallace poured in 13 points in the victory for the Warriors, while freshman Eva Ewan scored nine points in her varsity debut.
Alana Carter-Johnston led all scorers with 19 points for Fluvanna County. Davis tallied nine points and Abby Seal finished with seven for the Flucos.
Saturday's contest was the first game of the season for Western Albemarle, which saw its season put on pause because of a surge in COVID-19 cases. The players and coaches were all happy to be back on the floor.
“It’s great to finally be in a real game and get the speed and intensity of everything that you don’t get as much in practice,” Mitchell said.
Shearer agreed.
“It feels really good to get this team win,” Shearer said. “We’ve been really wanting to play basketball, so we’re really grateful we get the opportunity to actually play basketball.”