Western Albemarle girls basketball team tops Fluvanna in season opener

“I was looking at her feet and I saw she gave me the baseline, so I had to take it,” Mitchell said. “Luckily it went in and we got an and-1. I was pretty confident with the free throw; I’ve been working on free throws for a while and I was really happy about that.”

The Flucos (2-4, 2-3) had two open looks on the other end, but were unable to get a shot to fall. Mattie Shearer iced the game with a layup as the buzzer sounded as Western Albemarle snapped Fluvanna’s two-game winning streak.

Shearer, who finished with a game-high 18 points, said it was a great night all around.

“We’ve been working up to this moment,” Shearer said. “Dylan is awesome. That shot was really great. It really pushed our momentum over the edge to get the win. All of our underclassmen have really stepped up and really contributed to the win. I’m so thankful to be a part of this team and I think we’re growing to be really good.”

Kate Wallace poured in 13 points in the victory for the Warriors, while freshman Eva Ewan scored nine points in her varsity debut.

Alana Carter-Johnston led all scorers with 19 points for Fluvanna County. Davis tallied nine points and Abby Seal finished with seven for the Flucos.