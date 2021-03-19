Western Albemarle football team shuts out Albemarle for third straight win

Stingy defense and a consistent ground attack are traditional trademarks for postseason success in high school football.
Western Albemarle demonstrated both in abundance Friday night as it rolled to a 36-0 victory over Albemarle.
Offensively, the Warriors churned out 290 yards and four touchdowns, including 170 yards and three scores from Austin Shifflett.
“We got great pushes up front,” Shifflett said. “We had a great game plan for them, and the offensive line made very few mistakes and did their jobs.”
Defensively, Western Albemarle (3-1) limited Albemarle (2-2) to just 130 yards of total offense to earn back-to-back shutout wins for the first time since 2013, when the Warriors blanked Fort Defiance and Orange County.
“It all starts with the defensive line. They engage, they take up their blockers and people like me and Austin [Shifflett] and the other linebackers make the plays,” Western linebacker Ross Bassett said. “I think we came together as a defense and it really showed on the scoreboard.”
Western Albemarle got things rolling early behind the play of Shifflett. The senior back bounced off a tackler, spun away from another defender and then rumbled 71 yards for a touchdown on the second play from scrimmage to give his team a 6-0 lead two minutes into the contest.
Shifflett followed that up with a great play on defense on the ensuing possession, diving for an interception at the Warriors' 15 to prevent an Albemarle score.
The senior struck again in the second quarter as he capped an 11-play, 51-yard drive with 1-yard touchdown for a 13-0 lead with 3:53 left in the half.
The Warriors' defense made another big play on the next possession when Joshua Williams stepped in front of a Jacob King pass to give Western Albemarle another short field. Albemarle’s defense stiffened and the Warriors had to settle for a 33-yard field goal from Embry Pulich with 2:34 left in the second quarter to build a 16-0 lead.
Shifflett carried 20 times for 174 yards in the first half and was nearly unstoppable carrying the football. Defensively, the Warriors limited the Patriots to just 74 yards of total offense.
The second half was more of the same as Western continued to make plays in all three phases. Following a short punt, Shifflett found the end zone for the third time, this one from eight yards out, to extend the lead to 23-0 with 8:39 left in the third quarter.
On the ensuing drive, Chase Winston turned in a big sack on fourth down to force a turnover on downs for Western’s defense. The offense cashed in four plays later as Dakota Hudson plowed in from three years out to stretch the lead to 29-0 with 3:33 left in the third quarter.
In the fourth, quarterback Nathan Simpson hooked up with Carson Tujague on an 11-yard pitch-and catch with 5:30 left to cap the scoring.
Defensively, the Warriors held Albemarle running back Ebenezer McCarthy to just 79 yards on 22 carries.
“He’s been shredding up the district and I have a lot of respect for him,” Bassett said. “We just schemed it up really well and we made a lot of plays on defense.”
Bassett could not be prouder of posting back-to-back shutouts in the always tough Jefferson District.
“I think we take a lot of pride in any accomplishment like that, especially with this shortened season, we take pride in any accomplishment we can get,” Bassett said. “For us to come together like this and put together a win like this, against our rival, at our rivals, it just feels so amazing.”
Shifflett said Western's season-opening loss to Monticello brought the team closer together.
“At the beginning of the season, we weren’t sure what we were going to be about – what our identity was going to be about,” he said. “I think we found it. We’re a defensive team that can also move the ball and that’s a pretty good combo to have.”