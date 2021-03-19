Western Albemarle football team shuts out Albemarle for third straight win

Shifflett followed that up with a great play on defense on the ensuing possession, diving for an interception at the Warriors' 15 to prevent an Albemarle score.

The senior struck again in the second quarter as he capped an 11-play, 51-yard drive with 1-yard touchdown for a 13-0 lead with 3:53 left in the half.

The Warriors' defense made another big play on the next possession when Joshua Williams stepped in front of a Jacob King pass to give Western Albemarle another short field. Albemarle’s defense stiffened and the Warriors had to settle for a 33-yard field goal from Embry Pulich with 2:34 left in the second quarter to build a 16-0 lead.

Shifflett carried 20 times for 174 yards in the first half and was nearly unstoppable carrying the football. Defensively, the Warriors limited the Patriots to just 74 yards of total offense.

The second half was more of the same as Western continued to make plays in all three phases. Following a short punt, Shifflett found the end zone for the third time, this one from eight yards out, to extend the lead to 23-0 with 8:39 left in the third quarter.