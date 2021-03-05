Western Albemarle football team runs past Fluvanna County

An injury kept Austin Shifflett out of the second half of last week’s overtime loss to Monticello
The Western Albemarle running back made up for lost time Friday night as he rushed for 200 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Warriors to a 35-20 win over Fluvanna County.
“It was great.,” Shifflett said. “I couldn’t have had that kind of day without my offensive line and the receivers blocking down field. We knew what we wanted to do and everyone bought into it. The receivers bought into blocking and I started making people miss and we just caught fire and we weren’t slowing down.”
Fluvanna County (1-1) looked strong early on as it marched down the field with a 17-play drive, utilizing a bevy of ball carriers to try to wear down the Western defense. The Warriors bent but didn’t break, stuffing quarterback Kobe Edmonds on fourth and goal from the 2 to keep the Flucos off the scoreboard.
Shifflett said that stop set the tone for the rest of the night.
“It was everything for us,” he said. “We talked about that all week. We talked about getting in there. That’s where we make our money. We get there and stop them. We did it as a defense as a whole. We don’t stop them without everyone doing their job right there.”
Shifflett had two big runs to get Western Albemarle out of the shadow of its own end zone on its first possession. Two plays later, the senior capped a 99-yard scoring drive with a 58-yard touchdown run to give the Warriors a 7-0 lead with 40.8 seconds left in the first quarter.
Edmonds and the Flucos responded with big play of their own on offense to get on the scoreboard and tie the game. The junior quarterback rolled to his left and found Xavier Copeland, who made a terrific one-handed grab and then zig-zagged his way through the Western defense for a 77-yard touchdown reception to tie the game at 7-7 with 11:43 in the half.
The Warriors struck again on their second possession when Shifflett bulldozed his way in from three yards out to take a 14-7 lead. A Fluvanna fumble later in the quarter gave Western Albemarle a short field to work with and the offense went back to work. Shifflett broke off a 14-yard touchdown run two plays later to give his team a commanding 21-7 lead with 6:59 left in the first half.
The Flucos tried to answer just before halftime, but Shifflett put an exclamation point on his big first half with a nice defensive stop. Facing fourth and goal from the 2, Shifflett stopped Edmonds on fourth and goal from the 2-yard line to prevent a score and preserve the Warriors’ 21-7 halftime lead.
“We knew this week was going to be tough,” Shifflett said. “We knew what we wanted to do, we just had to do it.”
Shifflett continued to make plays on the ground in the third quarter. He capped a seven-play, 75-yard drive with a 15-yard touchdown run on the Warriors’ first drive of the second half to build a 28-7 lead with 7:57 left in the quarter.
Western Albemarle coach Ed Redmond said it was nice to have his star back in the fold.
“Losing him last week was a learning experience for all of us,” Redmond said. “Certainly, having his presence on the field helped, not only physically, but mentally. I think our guys really rally around Austin. When you have a kid like that, who’s a special kid, you try to take care of him as best as you can.”
Despite the deficit, Fluvanna didn’t back down. The Flucos marched down the field on another long scoring drive. Edmonds was 7-of-8 passing on the drive, which was capped by a 21-yard touchdown run from Copeland to trim the lead to 28-14 with 3:02 left in the third quarter.
That would be as close as the Flucos would get.
Shifflett put the finishing touches on the win with a 16-yard touchdown run on the final play of the third quarter to build a 35-14 lead. Chase Pachall added a 12-yad touchdown run for Fluvanna in he fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to overtake Western.
“We stressed finishing and that was the message this week, which I thought we did a nice job with,” Redmond said. “They came out and punched us in the second half and we knew it was going to happen and we needed to have an answer. I thought our kids answered.”
Carson Tujague, Ross Bassett, Dakota Howell and Shifflett anchored a Western Albemarle defense that made plays in crucial situations.
Offensively, backup quarterback Nathan Simon was pressed into duty after Hudson Toll got shaken up early in the second quarter. The freshman looked unfazed in the moment, completing 6-of-7 passes for 86 yards in the win.
For Fluvanna, Edmonds finished 14-of-18 passing for 193 yards and a touchdown. He also posted a team-high 61 yards on the ground. Copland had four catches for 101 yards and a touchdown. John Rittenhouse added six receptions for 55 yards for the Flucos.