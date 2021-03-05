Western Albemarle football team runs past Fluvanna County

An injury kept Austin Shifflett out of the second half of last week’s overtime loss to Monticello

The Western Albemarle running back made up for lost time Friday night as he rushed for 200 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Warriors to a 35-20 win over Fluvanna County.

“It was great.,” Shifflett said. “I couldn’t have had that kind of day without my offensive line and the receivers blocking down field. We knew what we wanted to do and everyone bought into it. The receivers bought into blocking and I started making people miss and we just caught fire and we weren’t slowing down.”

Fluvanna County (1-1) looked strong early on as it marched down the field with a 17-play drive, utilizing a bevy of ball carriers to try to wear down the Western defense. The Warriors bent but didn’t break, stuffing quarterback Kobe Edmonds on fourth and goal from the 2 to keep the Flucos off the scoreboard.

Shifflett said that stop set the tone for the rest of the night.

“It was everything for us,” he said. “We talked about that all week. We talked about getting in there. That’s where we make our money. We get there and stop them. We did it as a defense as a whole. We don’t stop them without everyone doing their job right there.”