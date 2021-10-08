Western Albemarle football team edges rival Albemarle in thriller

After a slow start from both teams, Albemarle got the ball rolling thanks to a 20-yard punt return for Isaiah Grevious on a short punt. The Patriots took advantage of the short field as Parker hit TaeVon Wilson on a slant pattern for an 8-yard touchdown to give the Patriots a 7-0 lead with 6:01 left in the first quarter.

Western Albemarle countered with a scoring drive of its own on the next possession. Coach Ed Redmond’s team drove 80 yards on 16 plays and Kyle Keyton bulled over the goal line from three yards out to tie the game at 7-7 early in the second quarter.

Not to be outdone, Parker went back to work and led an 80-yard scoring drive of his own, scoring on a quarterback sneak from fourth and goal to regain the lead for Albemarle, 14-7 with 8:18 left in the half.

On the ensuing kickoff, Bubba Shifflett had a 30-yard return to give Western Albemarle the ball near midfield. The Warriors capitalized on the plus field position with a 52-yard touchdown strike from Simon to Joey Burch. On the play, Simon rolled to his left and saw that Burch had a step on his defender. The pass sailed just over the outstretched fingers of the defender and into the arms of Burch, who ran the final 20 yards for the score to tie the game at 14-14.

Burch credited his coaches with a perfect play call.