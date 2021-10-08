Western Albemarle football team edges rival Albemarle in thriller

In rivalry games, coaches tell their players to expect the unexpected.
That’s exactly what happened Friday night during Western Albemarle’s 21-20 victory over rival Albemarle.
With the Warriors leading by one with 1:40 left on the clock, Western Albemarle punter Nathan Simon pinned Albemarle on its own 4, forcing the Patriots to drive nearly 70 yards to get into position for a potential game-winning kick.
Albemarle quarterback Amaje Parker was up to the challenge.
He found Jacob King for a 49-yard completion to set up 1st and 10 from the Western Albemarle 17. After a short run and an incomplete pass into the end zone, the Patriots tried to get closer for a potential game-winning kick. Parker rolled to his right and completed a short pass, but the Warriors' defense rallied to the football and tackled the receiver inbounds.
AHS coach Brandon Isaiah rushed his kicking team on the field with less than 15 seconds left, but Albemarle’s players lost track of the down and spiked the ball to try and kill the clock on fourth down, leading to a change of possession that ended the game.
“We came into the game knowing that it was going to be tough, that it was going to be a close game, but we all finished it at the end,” Simon said. “Everyone on our team played their hearts out. We had injuries and people played through them. It’s a game to remember.”
After a slow start from both teams, Albemarle got the ball rolling thanks to a 20-yard punt return for Isaiah Grevious on a short punt. The Patriots took advantage of the short field as Parker hit TaeVon Wilson on a slant pattern for an 8-yard touchdown to give the Patriots a 7-0 lead with 6:01 left in the first quarter.
Western Albemarle countered with a scoring drive of its own on the next possession. Coach Ed Redmond’s team drove 80 yards on 16 plays and Kyle Keyton bulled over the goal line from three yards out to tie the game at 7-7 early in the second quarter.
Not to be outdone, Parker went back to work and led an 80-yard scoring drive of his own, scoring on a quarterback sneak from fourth and goal to regain the lead for Albemarle, 14-7 with 8:18 left in the half.
On the ensuing kickoff, Bubba Shifflett had a 30-yard return to give Western Albemarle the ball near midfield. The Warriors capitalized on the plus field position with a 52-yard touchdown strike from Simon to Joey Burch. On the play, Simon rolled to his left and saw that Burch had a step on his defender. The pass sailed just over the outstretched fingers of the defender and into the arms of Burch, who ran the final 20 yards for the score to tie the game at 14-14.
Burch credited his coaches with a perfect play call.
“We went really tight and tried to pound the ball,” Burch said. “Then we started flexing [out] more because we knew we had kind of lulled them to sleep and threw a pass and it was open and got the score.”
The defenses seized command early in the second half, with both teams forcing early turnovers. Malik Washington intercepted a 3rd and 12 pass to give the Patriots the ball at their own 43.
Albemarle’s offense took advantage as Parker scored his second rushing touchdown of the game, this one from three yards out, to put the Patriots back in front. The extra point was no good as the kick caromed off the left upright, leaving Albemarle with a 20-14 lead.
That opened the door for Western Albemarle to regain the lead.
Simon found Burch on a 35-yard completion to give them first and goal at the Albemarle 8. Four plays later, Kyle Keyton plowed his way in from two yards out to tie the game at 20-20.
That set up an important extra point attempt. Burch’s snap short hopped to Simon, the holder, but the sophomore quickly corralled the ball and put it down and Embry Pulich booted it through the uprights to give Western a 21-20 lead with 10:40 left.
“We practice stuff like that, me, Joey and Embry,” Simon said. “We got a lot of work in the offseason and we put a lot of work in. Special teams is something we take pride in and we’re dedicated to our special teams.”
The extra point proved to be the difference for Western Albemarle (6-0, 3-0 Jefferson District), which earned its fourth straight victory over Albemarle (4-2, 2-1). It also keeps the Warriors atop the Jefferson District standings along with Louisa County. The two teams meet next week.
“It’s just heart and brotherhood,” Burch said of the Warriors' lockerroom. “I got to war with my brothers. I’d die for any single person on my team. I think that brotherhood really shined through and allowed us to get the win.”
Burch, who has played varsity for the last three years, said this is a game he won’t soon forget.
“This one is got to be right up there,” Burch said. “This is probably one of the craziest game I’ve ever been in. Playing Albemarle my sophomore year was pretty crazy, but this is got to be one of the best wins I’ve ever had in my life.”