Western Albemarle football team dispatches Rockbridge County to improve to 2-0

Nathan Simon had another solid passing performance and Bubba Shifflett continued to thrive in the run game Thursday night as the Western Albemarle football team rolled to a 29-14 road victory at Rockbridge County.

Simon completed 6-of-10 passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns to mark his second straight week eclipsing 100 yards passing and three touchdowns through the air.

Shifflett churned out 128 yards on 19 carries, including a 47-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to get things started for the Warriors with 6:07 left in the first quarter.

Western Albemarle (2-0, 1-0 Jefferson District) opened things up in the passing game in the second quarter with a pair of touchdown strikes. Simon connected with Jaden Steppe for a 36-yard touchdown with 9:50 left in the second quarter to extend the lead to 15-0.

Just before halftime, Simon found Haden Powell for a 36-yard touchdown to give the Warriors a commanding 22-0 halftime lead.

Rockbridge County finally broke through with an eight-yard touchdown run from Darondre’ Stores with 6:59 left in the third quarter to make it a 22-8 game.

The Warriors answered at the end of the quarter when Simon found Tyler Spano for a 26-yard pitch-and-catch for a touchdown to extend the lead to 29-8.

Stores added another short touchdown run in the fourth quarter to close out the scoring for the Wildcats.

Steppe led the Warriors with three receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Ross Bassett spearheaded the charge for Western with a team-high 9.5 tackles, three tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. Cyrus Hammer added 7.5 tackles and two tackles for loss for the Warriors.