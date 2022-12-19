Western Albemarle football coach Ed Redmond steps down after 11 seasons

For more than a decade, Ed Redmond has helped guide the Western Albemarle football program to one of the elite programs in the Jefferson District.

The veteran coach recently announced plans to hang up his whistle after 11 seasons in charge of the Warriors’ program.

“I want to thank my family for their sacrifices, the coaching staff and the player for their efforts,” Redmond said. “I will cherish the memories of the last 11 years at Western.”

During his 11 years in charge of the Western Albemarle program, Redmond guided the Warriors to one of the most successful stints in the program’s history.

He led Western to five 10-win seasons during his time in Crozet, including four straight to begin his tenure. The Warriors also captured five Jefferson District championships during his time in charge of the program, including a share of the 2021 title with Louisa County and Albemarle.

In addition, Redmond’s team’s earned 10 playoff appearances, highlighted by a run to the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals during the 2014 season. This past fall, the Warriors finished with a 5-6 record and qualified for the Region 4D tournament.

Redmond had a reputation for grooming players to player at the next level, including Kent Tate, Luke Tenuta, Sam Hern, Steven Hern, Austin Shifflett, Carter Shifflett, Darren Klein, Aiden Saunders, Breaker Mendenhall, Carson Tujague, Joey Bowen, Bobby Bowen, Nic Drapanas, Xander Smith, Jarrett Smith, Oliver Herndon, Embry Pulich, Spencer Franklin, Michael Mullen, Daniel Kuzjak and Josh Meeks.

He has a career record of 207-110, including a 79-46 mark during his time in Crozet.

Western Albemarle athletic director Steven Heon said plans are in motion to advertise for the position to bring in the best possible candidate. The goal is to have a successor in place by the spring.

Heon said he is appreciative of all that Redmond has done for the program.

“We are very fortunate to have had him at the helm, I believe the most successful football tenure at Western Albemarle,” Heon said. "In addition to his success on the field, he has made a tremendous impact on young men every day.”

Western Albemarle becomes the third Jefferson District football program currently in search of a new head coaching, joining Fluvanna County and Charlottesville.