Western Albemarle field hockey team holds off Monticello

Defense and strong goaltending are staples of championship-caliber field hockey teams.

Western Albemarle showcased plenty of both Thursday night during a 2-0 home victory over Monticello to sweep the season series between the two Jefferson District schools.

Eleanor Buchanan scored a late second quarter goal and netminder Maizey McCarthy tallied a game-high eight saves as the Warriors snapped the Mustangs’ four-game winning streak to take over sole possession of second place in the Jefferson District standings.

Western Albemarle (7-2-1, 6-1 district) is 4-1 in games decided by one goal this season and that same formula helped them prevail against Monticello (7-3, 5-3).

“I definitely think it’s keeping that strong mentality, that will to win, the will to get to those 50-50 balls, and to put in 100 percent every single game,” Buchanan said. “I think all of our games this season have been a reflection of that and we’ve been trying and working really hard on giving our all into the game, no matter what the score is, no matter how our day’s were, just going in to win.”

The two teams met earlier this month, a 1-0 road victory by Western. In that contest, Monticello dominated the early part of the game, but McCarthy tallied nine saves, including stopping a penalty shot to lead her team to the victory.

The Mustangs dominated possession for most of the first half Tuesday night, thanks in part to some great play in the midfield from Kendall Gibson.

Following a quick restart, Haedyn Barnes unleashed a nice drive from the top of the circle on goal, but McCarthy made a nice right pad save with 8:49 left in the first quarter.

Three minutes later, Corena Arbaugh redirected a Gibson drive, but McCarthy was there again to make the big pad save to keep the game scoreless.

Not to be outdone, Monticello goalkeeper Phoebe Strazzullo turned in a big stop of her own late in the quarter. Following a flurry in front, Avery Powell made a great cross to Maggie Craytor in front of goal for a tip, but the senior netminder got her blocker pad on the ball to knock it out of play.

Western Albemarle started to find its groove offensively late in the second quarter and scored the opening goal of the game on the second of back-to-back penalty corner opportunities.

Jasmine Erkel found Buchanan all alone in the circle and the junior ripped a shot just inside the left post for a 1-0 lead with 2:50 left in the half.

“I was in the tipping position, and that’s always a great spot to be in, because the [opposition] all come to the shooter, and your left wide open,” Buchanan said. “So, I got it there and I was just like, go for the corner, go for the corner, thinking it in my head and it just happened to go in.”

Buchanan said her goal really gave the team a boost.

“I really think that goal was a turning point in the game,” Buchanan said. “As soon as that goal happened, we were suddenly like, we’re on this.”

Monticello didn’t go down quietly, though, and went back to work.

Midway through the third, Reese Murray found some space inside the circle, but her turnaround attempt was stopped by McCarthy.

The Mustangs continued to apply pressure in the fourth. Gibson had another one-timer attempt from inside the circle, but McCarthy stayed square to the shooter to make a routine save with 8:40 left.

Nearly three minutes later, Barnes had a tip-in opportunity just in front of the goal mouth, but McCarthy was there once again to re-direct the ball and allow her defense to clear the zone.

“I think our passes were really clean and when the ball was in their possession, our defense really had some good hits out and cleared it out wide and we eventually got it up to the sidelines,” Western defender Gigi Hathaway said.

With the Mustangs expending a lot of energy late to get the equalizer, Western Albemarle capitalized on its lone shot of the second half when Hathaway chipped in the insurance goal from the back post with 56 seconds left to secure the win.

“They were pressuring us and I was just standing on that post, waiting for that tip in, because no one likes to leave the post empty,” Hathaway said. “I just got that tip in and it was just nice to secure the win.”