Western Albemarle field hockey team holds off Monticello for road win

Strong goaltending and clutch scoring are key ingredients for success in high field hockey.

Western Albemarle showcased both Thursday night during a 1-0 road victory over Monticello.

Freshman goalkeeper Maizey McCarthy registered 12 saves, including several during a late-game flurry, and Kaki Harris capitalized on her first scoring chance of the game to secure the Jefferson District victory for the Warriors.

After a tie with St. Anne’s-Belfield earlier in the week, Harris said her team learned a lot about themselves and how good that they can be as they prepared for Thursday’s showdown at Monticello

In their season opener, the Warriors scored the first goal of the game, but conceded a late tally in the final two minutes to leave with a tie.

“STAB was a really, really tough game,” Harris said. “We only play them once a year and when we scored in that game, we knew we needed to keep up the hard work. It ended up being a tie, but we knew we had to work really, really hard for Monticello because they are tough competitors. We came out on top and worked really well together.”

Monticello (1-1, 1-1 Jefferson District) came in with plenty of confidence as well. The Mustangs return a big senior class from last year’s team that reached the VHSL Class 3 state final four and opened the season with an emotional district win over Charlottesville earlier in the week.

On the first penalty corner of the game, Western Albemarle had a prime scoring chances when Reeve Goldstein found Gigi Hathaway unmarked in the circle, but her one-time attempt trickled just wide of the cage.

Monticello responded later in the first quarter with a scoring chance of its own. Reese Murray made a great run down the right wing and found AnnaKate Gaskin, who took a shot on goal that went wide.

In the second quarter, Monticello was awarded a penalty shot attempt and a chance to take the lead. Kendall Gibson stepped to the spot for the Mustangs, but McCarthy stayed poised and made a great pad save to keep the game scoreless.

“It was super scary hearing that [penalty] call,” McCarthy said. “I knew I had supporting teammates and I knew if I focused on that ball, I knew I could stop it. I anticipated where she was going to go and I had so much support on the sidelines from my teammates.”

Western built on that momentum and scored five minutes later to break the ice. Maggie Craytor made a great play to keep the ball in the circle and flicked a shot on goal. Monticello goalkeeper Ava Barnes made the initial safe, but Jean-Nika Van Der Westhuizen picked up the rebound and pushed the ball toward the goal and Harris was there to poke the ball into the empty cage for a 1-0 lead.

Harris credited the McCarthy’s big save for inspiring the offensive surge.

“That momentum was crazy,” Harris said. “On that goal, I saw my teammates coming down and I saw Reeves coming down and she always hits me a perfect cross and she did. Jean-Nika was there to hit it and I was just there to tap it in. I couldn’t have done it without my teammates.”

Monticello had chances at the equalizer in the final minute with two penalty corners but the Warriors made great a defensive play. Murray flicked a shot over the keeper’s head but Molly Goodall batted the ball away out of the air to preserve the 1-0 lead.

In the second half, the Mustangs dominated the time of possession but were unable to find the equalizer. Monticello outshot Western Albemarle 7-2 in the final 30 minutes, including a point-blank chance from Murray in the final two minutes that caromed off the side of the cage and out of play.

McCarthy finished the game with 12 saves, including seven big stops in the fourth quarter, to earn her first clean sheet.

“That was probably the most stressful few minutes of my life,” she said. “I think we did so great, communicating as a team and encouraging each other. We kept saying, ‘OK guys,, 100 percent for the last couple of minutes, no matter what, this ball is ours, this is us for the win, let’s keep going.’”