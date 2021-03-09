Western Albemarle field hockey team cruises past Fluvanna

Last week, the Western Albemarle field hockey team scored three goals in a double overtime loss to Monticello in the season opener for both teams.
Coach Mia Fields’ team more than doubled that scoring output Tuesday night in an 8-0 victory over a young Fluvanna County squad in the Warriors’ home opener.
Juliana Mallia had a hat trick and Erica Repich added two goals and an assist as Western Albemarle improved to 1-1 on the season.
“We started off strong with excitement and kept that up throughout the entire game, which we didn’t do at Monticello,” Repich said. “I think we did really well as a team and it was a good game.”
The Warriors’ offense was on point right from the opening whistle. Western Albemarle continuously buzzed the cage around Fluvanna County goalkeeper Jordan Drumheller, scoring three goals during a three-minute span in the first quarter to seize control early on.
Julia Pinto had a great shot inside the circle that Drumheller made a pad save on. The Warriors continued to battle for the loose ball and Mallia came up with the ball near the left post and tapped it into the cage for a 1-0 WAHS lead with 11:54 left in the quarter.
Less than a minute later, Repich got her name on the scoresheet when she blasted a shot past the keeper for a 2-0 lead. The Warriors continued to pour it on less than a minute later as Mallia tallied her second goal of the game for a 3-0 advantage.
Repich said the early output was all part of the game plan.
“We wanted to get as many corners and goals as we could in the beginning and then focus on stick skills and passing and keeping our triangles throughout the game,” Repich said. “We tried to focus a lot on practice and running and making sure that we’re doing well as a team.”
Mallia completed the hat trick with 7:26 left in the first quarter on another well-placed drive inside the circle for a 4-0 Western Albemarle lead.
Repich added her second goal of the period a minute later and Mallory Greene slipped one past the keeper to cap a 6-0 first quarter for the Warriors.
After the early barrage, Fluvanna County (0-2) settled down and turned in a nice defensive effort in the second quarter. Despite facing 10 corners, Drumheller and the Flucos’ defense held the Warriors scoreless in the second quarter to keep it a 6-0 deficit at intermission.
Western Albemarle went back to work in the third quarter with a pair of goals to put an exclamation point on the win. Sophie Lanahan scored her first of the game with 6:05 left in the quarter. Less than two minutes later, Molly Goodall tucked one past the keeper to cap the scoring.
Despite all the goals Tuesday night, Repich said the big winners were the players and coaches who had the opportunity to compete during a pandemic.