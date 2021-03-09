Western Albemarle field hockey team cruises past Fluvanna

Repich said the early output was all part of the game plan.

“We wanted to get as many corners and goals as we could in the beginning and then focus on stick skills and passing and keeping our triangles throughout the game,” Repich said. “We tried to focus a lot on practice and running and making sure that we’re doing well as a team.”

Mallia completed the hat trick with 7:26 left in the first quarter on another well-placed drive inside the circle for a 4-0 Western Albemarle lead.

Repich added her second goal of the period a minute later and Mallory Greene slipped one past the keeper to cap a 6-0 first quarter for the Warriors.

After the early barrage, Fluvanna County (0-2) settled down and turned in a nice defensive effort in the second quarter. Despite facing 10 corners, Drumheller and the Flucos’ defense held the Warriors scoreless in the second quarter to keep it a 6-0 deficit at intermission.

Western Albemarle went back to work in the third quarter with a pair of goals to put an exclamation point on the win. Sophie Lanahan scored her first of the game with 6:05 left in the quarter. Less than two minutes later, Molly Goodall tucked one past the keeper to cap the scoring.