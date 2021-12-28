Western Albemarle edges Stafford in Holiday Classic opener

Three-point shooters have to have a short memory as they navigate the ebbs and flows of knocking down shots from long range.
After struggling with his shot at times early in the season, Wes Gobble found his groove Tuesday afternoon.
The sophomore hit four 3-pointers and scored 13 points to lead the Western Albemarle boys basketball team to a 57-40 victory over Stafford in the Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic at Albemarle High School.
“I struggled a little bit out of the gate [this season], he said. “I finally knocked one down at first and then just got confident from there and tried to give my team a push. It felt really good.”
Gobble, who remembers watching the Holiday Classic as a spectator over the years, was stoked to finally have an opportunity to take center stage in this showcase of Central Virginia high school basketball.
“It was definitely fun playing in it for sure,” Gobble said. “It’s definitely a different pace playing here at the varsity level, and I’m starting to get used to it. It was really fun finally playing in it after all those years.”
The game was tight early on as the teams traded the lead for most of the first quarter.
Josh Sime’s baseline dunk gave Western Albemarle (7-0) a 9-8 lead with 3:17 to go in the first, but Stafford (1-4) stormed back as Joshua Wallace knocked down a triple from the right wing and Nick Belaski drove the baseline for a bucket with 6.8 seconds left in the quarter to put the Indians back in front, 14-11.
The Warriors then pushed the ball up the floor and Luca Tesoriere drained a trey from the right wing as the first-quarter buzzer sounded to tie the game at 14-14.
Tesoriere’s buzzer-beater gave Western a spark that carried over into the second quarter. Isaac Sumpter buried one of his four treys on the day and Lucas Farmer converted a jump hook in the lane to give the Warriors a 19-15 advantage with 5:44 left in the first half.
The Indians trimmed the lead to one before Gobble left his mark with a stellar four minutes off the bench. The sophomore scored 10 points, including three 3-pointers, to give Western Albemarle a 29-23 lead at intermission.
The Warriors built on that momentum into the third as they started to spread the ball around offensively. Sime and Sumpter each scored five points during a 12-4 run to end the quarter that gave Western a 43-31 advantage.
The Warriors then made all six shots they took in the final eight minutes to seal the victory.
Sumpter paced Western Albemarle with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Gobble finished with 13 points and Sime added 11 more to give the Warriors three players in double figures. Alex Keeton and Ross Hardy each chipped in with four points.
Amari Moorer tallied 14 points to lead Stafford, while Nick Belasko registered eight points inside and Sean Hopkins tallied six in the loss.
Western Albemarle plays Riverside at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Charlottesville High School in the next round of the tournament.
Gobble believes his team can build off Tuesday’s win.
“It gives us big confidence,” he said. “We have high standards here at Western to go 2-0, so this is a big confidence booster for sure.”