Western Albemarle edges Stafford in Holiday Classic opener

Three-point shooters have to have a short memory as they navigate the ebbs and flows of knocking down shots from long range.

After struggling with his shot at times early in the season, Wes Gobble found his groove Tuesday afternoon.

The sophomore hit four 3-pointers and scored 13 points to lead the Western Albemarle boys basketball team to a 57-40 victory over Stafford in the Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic at Albemarle High School.

“I struggled a little bit out of the gate [this season], he said. “I finally knocked one down at first and then just got confident from there and tried to give my team a push. It felt really good.”

Gobble, who remembers watching the Holiday Classic as a spectator over the years, was stoked to finally have an opportunity to take center stage in this showcase of Central Virginia high school basketball.

“It was definitely fun playing in it for sure,” Gobble said. “It’s definitely a different pace playing here at the varsity level, and I’m starting to get used to it. It was really fun finally playing in it after all those years.”