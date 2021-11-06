Western Albemarle edges Orange in double OT to earn share of Jefferson District title

The Hornets had a chance to win the game in regulation are driving the ball to the Western Albemarle 2-yard line. Facing fourth and goal, Poirier called his own number and went left and tried to cut it back inside before Bassett met him at the 1-yard line and stopped him to force a turnover on downs.

“I was playing the backside on that play and I was confident in my front-side guys to get the job done and make him not have anywhere to go,” Bassett said. “I just stayed slow on the backside and made the play. We have a little saying, ‘slow til you know.’”

In overtime, Orange County got the ball first and wasted little time getting on the board. Simpson found a hole on the left side and rumbled nine yards on the first play, then he finished the job on second down with a 1-yard touchdown run to give his team a 35-28 advantage.

Western Albemarle’s ensuing drive lasted a little longer but ended with the same result. Poirier stopped Morrow on third and goal from the 1-yard line to force a fourth down play. After a timeout, Burch bootlegged to his right, then reversed his field, picked up a block from Bassett and dove for the pylon to tie the game at 35-35.