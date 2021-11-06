Western Albemarle edges Orange in double OT to earn share of Jefferson District title

ORANGE – The Western Albemarle football team completed its quest for a Jefferson District title Friday night with an emotional 43-41 double overtime victory over Orange County at Porterfield Park.
Kaden Morrow scored four touchdowns, including the game-winning score on third and goal in the second overtime, as the Warriors earned a three-way share of the district title with Albemarle and Louisa County.
“Man, they were a good team,” Morrow said of Orange County. “Honestly, we came out here hoping to win. We wanted to share this [district] title. That was the plan.”
Much like a heavyweight championship fight, Orange County and Western Albemarle spent most of the night trading haymakers as both teams battled for positioning in next week’s Region 4D playoffs.
The Hornets landed the first blow when Christian Simpson scored from a yard out to cap a 13-play, 65-yard drive to give Orange a 7-0 lead with 6:17 left in first quarter.
Western Albemarle (9-1) answered on its first offensive possession when Morrow dragged a pair of defenders into the end zone, but Orange County blocked the extra point and maintained a 7-6 advantage with 1:31 left in the first quarter.
After a muffed punt gave them the ball back, the Hornets (6-4) took advantage of the extra possession when quarterback Paul Poirier dove into the end zone to complete a 9-yard touchdown run that extended the Orange lead to 14-6 with 9:17 left in the first half.
The Warriors' offense countered with another long, methodical drive before Poirier made a leaping interception at the 3 to end the drive.
The momentum quickly shifted back to Western when Ross Bassett recovered a fumble on the next play from scrimmage to set up a first and goal from the 10. Morrow scored two plays later from three yards out. Quarterback Joey Burch then found Kyle Keyton in the back of the end zone for the 2-point conversion to tie the game at 14-14 with 2:02 left in the half.
Orange County’s offense made up for the earlier miscue with a well-executed two-minute drill. Poirier marched his team down the field and Sheldon Robinson made a leaping catch over a defender in the corner of the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown strike to give the Hornets a 21-14 halftime lead.
The Warriors' offense went back to work in the third quarter when Morrow went up the middle, then bounced it outside en route to a 24-yard touchdown run, his third of the night, to tie the contest at 21-21 with 8:10 left in the quarter.
Western’s Albemarle’s defense then got into the act when Jaden Steppe forced and recovered an Orange fumble and rumbled 67 yards for a touchdown to give the Warriors their first lead of the game, 28-21 with 5:26 left in the third.
Orange County didn’t panic and responded when Simpson scored from 10 yards out to tie the game at 28-28 a little less than two minutes later.
The Hornets had a chance to win the game in regulation are driving the ball to the Western Albemarle 2-yard line. Facing fourth and goal, Poirier called his own number and went left and tried to cut it back inside before Bassett met him at the 1-yard line and stopped him to force a turnover on downs.
“I was playing the backside on that play and I was confident in my front-side guys to get the job done and make him not have anywhere to go,” Bassett said. “I just stayed slow on the backside and made the play. We have a little saying, ‘slow til you know.’”
In overtime, Orange County got the ball first and wasted little time getting on the board. Simpson found a hole on the left side and rumbled nine yards on the first play, then he finished the job on second down with a 1-yard touchdown run to give his team a 35-28 advantage.
Western Albemarle’s ensuing drive lasted a little longer but ended with the same result. Poirier stopped Morrow on third and goal from the 1-yard line to force a fourth down play. After a timeout, Burch bootlegged to his right, then reversed his field, picked up a block from Bassett and dove for the pylon to tie the game at 35-35.
The Warriors got the ball first in the second overtime and scored three plays in when Morrow notched his fourth rushing touchdown of the game. Burch then added the 2-point conversion to make it a 43-35 game.
Orange County’s second overtime possession was more dramatic.
After a sack on first down, Poirier hit a short pass to set up fourth and goal from the 8. The senior quarterback rolled to his right and then threw back across his body and William Lewis snatched the ball in the end zone to trim the lead to 43-41.
On the two point conversion, Poirier again tried to make things happen through the air, but his pass to Robinson was just off the mark and the Warriors held on for the win.
“Poirier is such a great player and we were expecting him to get the ball,” Bassett said. “We just played our normal base defense and just rally to the football and everyone do their job and we got it done.”
Both teams move on to next week’s Region 4D playoffs. Orange County will travel to George Washington (Danville), while Western Albemarle will host Halifax County.
For Bassett and his teammates, Friday’s win will always be special.
“I think the effort was unmatched,” Bassett said. “We had so many ups and downs throughout the game, things that could’ve brought us down, and things that could’ve brought us up, but at the end of the day we stayed together and got the job done.”