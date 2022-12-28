Western Albemarle cruises past West Potomac to reach Holiday Classic championship game

Darren Maynard has reached the Daily Progress Holiday Classic championship game several times throughout his long tenure at Western Albemarle, but the veteran coach has only celebrated one tournament title.

Maynard and the Warriors will have another opportunity at the big prize on Thursday.

Western cruised into the Holiday Classic championship game with a convincing 63-34 victory over West Potomac on Wednesday in the tournament semifinals at Charlottesville High School.

Wes Gobble scored a game-high 21 points and added four assists and two steals to help the Warriors secure a berth in the championship game.

“Before the game we all locked in together because all wanted to win and advance,” Gobble said. “We just came together and played pretty efficient together and ran our stuff right.”

Western Albemarle (7-0) set the tone early, scoring the first seven points of the game, including a right-handed hook shot from Elliott Kessler, to put West Potomac under immediate pressure. But the Wolverines battled back. B.J. Nkrumah tallied back-to-back treys to trim the lead to 15-12 with 2:43 left in the first quarter.

The Warriors regained then momentum when Dillon Bergert beat the first-quarter buzzer with a layup to give his team a 19-12 lead.

The proficient offense continued in the second as Western opened the quarter with a 10-0 run. Lewey Childers and Gobble each tallied treys during the spurt as the Warriors built a 29-12 lead with 2:53 left in the first half.

The Warriors continued to pour it on late in the first half as Alex Keeton scored six points and Gobble chipped in five more to give WAHS a 42-22 lead at halftime.

For Kessler, who finished with eight points and nine rebounds, Wednesday's stellar effort is a byproduct of the players knowing their roles in the Warriors' system.

“As a program, everything is written down, we know what to do,” Kessler said. “We’re given our rules. Playing in front of the crowd is great, there’s nothing like it.”

Things slowed down in the third quarter before the offense ramped back up in the final frame. After the Wolverines cut the lead to 45-27, Western Albemarle closed the game on an 18-6 run to win in convincing fashion.

Seven different players scored in the fourth quarter for the Warriors, including five from Gobble. Aidan Sims also knocked down a shot from distance during the fourth quarter.

Nkrumah tallied 12 points to lead West Potomac (3-4). Point guard Andrew Poindexter tallied nine points and big man Savion Gowden was limited to just three points.

Josh Sime, James Dahl and Keeton all tallied six points apiece for Western Albemarle as 12 different players found their way on the score sheet.

West Potomac will play Riverside in Thursday’s third-place game at 12:45 p.m. at Albemarle High School. Western Albemarle will take on rival Albemarle in the championship game at 4:15 p.m.

The Warriors won their one and only Daily Progress Holiday Classic championship in 2010. Gobble said his team will be ready as they chase Holiday Classic title No. 2.

“We’re pretty pumped,” he said.