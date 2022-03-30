Western Albemarle, Charlottesville play to scoreless draw

With one of her key offensive weapons sidelined because of an injury, Charlottesville High School girls soccer coach Marcelle Van Yahres challenged her team to be sound defensively in Wednesday’s Jefferson District opener against Western Albemarle.

Van Yahres was all smiles after watching her team answer her challenge and secure a 0-0 draw against the four-time defending state champions at Thomas Theodose Stadium.

“We did really well,” CHS goalkeeper Kathryn Lenert said. “We’ve been practicing our defensive line and really pushing to play better defensively and they really pulled through really well [tonight].”

Two of the Jefferson District’s top offensive players missed the game — Western Albemarle (3-0-1, 2-0-1 Jefferson District) played without forward Reese Mattern and Charlottesville (1-1-1, 0-0-1) was without Elizabeth Burns — which meant scoring goals would be at a premium.

That was the case in the first half as both teams traded blows in the midfield. Western Albemarle dominated possession, but was unable to capitalize on its opportunities. Taylor Kamalsky had two shots on goal for the Warriors to lead the offensive attack.

Lenert was on her toes, posting five saves in the opening 40 minutes to keep the game deadlocked at 0-0. Lenert wasn’t the only one excelling for Charlottesville defensively. Anya Hudock, Amalia Ventre and Sohie Ryang made it tough for the Warriors to find time and space in the penalty area.

“Our two center backs, Anya and Amalia, they really held it together,” Lenert said. “They communicated when I couldn’t and they really just put everyone together and it was really good for them.”

The Warriors had a blue-ribbon chance early in the second half when Reese Coggeshall made a run on the left wing and Maggie Inge had a nice supporting run, but Lenert gobbled up the chance to keep the game scoreless.

In the 50th minute, Inge had a nice cross to Kamalsky inside the penalty area, but Lenert made a routine safe on her header attempt.

Later in the half, Emily Mandell has another shot in front that sailed just over the crossbar for Western Albemarle as the game ended 0-0 at the end of regulation.

Western Albemarle had an opportunity to score in the first of the two five-minute overtime sessions when Kayleigh Long had a chance to open the scoring with a blast from inside the penalty area, but Lenert came up with her 10th save of the game to preserve the scoreless draw.

For Lenert, Wednesday’s tie was an eye-opener for a young team gaining confidence early in the season.

“It makes us really excited and it makes us see our potential,” Lenert said. “we’re so excited to be able to do this, again and again.”

