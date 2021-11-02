Western Albemarle, Charlottesville boys win regional cross country titles

New region, same result for the Western Albemarle boys cross country team.
The Warriors (41 points) placed three runners in the top 10 to edge Jefferson Forest (60) and Blacksburg (65) and claim the VHSL Region 4D boys cross championship on Tuesday afternoon at Panorama Farms.
Owen Shifflett finished fourth with a time of 16 minutes, 4 seconds, just ahead of teammate Jade Mawn (16:29) as Western Albemarle earned a pair of top-five finishes.
“I’m super excited for our team,” Shifflett said. “They came out here and fought their hearts out. It was a pretty crummy [weather] day today, so that was kind of hard. We were slipping all over the course, but we came together and put our hearts out here and really did our best.”
Despite running in less than ideal course conditions — steady rain caused the course to be a little slippery — the Warriors continued to showcase why they are annually one of the top cross country programs in the state.
Jonathan Kumer (16:50) finished 10th for the Warriors, followed by Nate Sullivan (16:57), Jake Greenstein (17:52) and Jeb Blackman (18:25) to claim the program’s first Region 4D title.
“Moving to a harder class is definitely a challenge," Shifflett said, "but we took it in front of us and are really working our hardest to really take that challenge and try to win another state title this year.”
CHS wins Region 3C boys title
The Charlottesville boys cross country team raced to victory in the Region 3C meet on Tuesday in Augusta County.
The Black Knights finished with 48 points to edge second place Spotswood (62 points) and third-place Monticello (79 points) and earn a berth in the upcoming VHSL Class 3 state meet.
Eli Cook finished fifth in 18:12.9 to lead CHS, which had three runners finish in the top 10. Nathaniel McKee finished seventh (18:19.3), while Luke Frank was ninth (18:20.8) for the Black Knights.
Monticello's Bazil Mathes won the individual regional title, clocking in at 17:13.4 to help the Mustangs finish third in the team standings.
Adams wins first regional title
Sadie Adams has run a handful of races at Panorama Farms, but the Western Albemarle freshman said the Earlysville course is quickly becoming her favorite cross country venue in the state.
Those good vibes continued Tuesday as she held off a late charge from Jefferson Forest’s Zoie Lamanna (18:14) and Blacksburg’s Reese Bradbury (18:39) to win the Region 4D cross country title with a time of 18:09.5.
“I think it was a good race,” Adams said. “I pushed it. It was definitely hard because it was raining, but I think it was really fun. Reese and Zoie really pushed me during the race and it was really good."
Adams set the course record at Panorama Farms last month at the Albemarle Invitational and the familiarity with the course provided a boost for her on Tuesday.
“I knew where to speed up and to slow down and I kind of knew where all the hills are, so that definitely gave me a little bit of an advantage,” Adams said.
Western Albemarle’s girls team finished third with 49 points, just behind Jefferson Forest (34) and Blacksburg (41) for the team title.
Grace Cook (19:29) finished sixth and Hailey Hodson (20:02) was 10th for Western Albemarle, which had eight of its runners finish in the top 20.
Lily Smith (20:29) was 15th, followed by Sienna Collier (20:48), Eleanor Abell (20:50) and Jordan Stone (21:35).
“It was really good and my team did amazing,” Adams said. “It was a really good chance race.”
Kennedy Harris (20:22) finished 13th overall to lead Louisa County (132) to a fifth-place finish. Bethani Bishop (23:27) was 30th, followed by Maddox Pleasants (24:40), Alison Soriano (24:45) and Yelena Nguyen (26:27).
Charlotte Samules finished 39th overall with a time of 25:02 to lead Orange County. Meghan Wright (31:47) and D’Viyne Alexander (34:23) also represented the Hornets.
Louisa’s Emmert finishes second
Nicholas Emmert admits it has been an emotional roller coaster of a cross country season for him.
The Louisa County senior had a great start to the season before an illness midway through the campaign left him searching for answers.
Emmert found his groove again Tuesday as he finished second at the Region 4D cross country championships with a time of 15:56, just behind Jefferson Forest freshman Brannon Adams (15:44).
“I was really hungry today,” Emmert said. “This whole season, I had a couple of good races at the beginning and then I just lost my confidence after I got sick. This is the first race where I was really fighting for a spot and it really makes a difference.”
After a couple of disappointing results, by his standards, Emmert vowed to change things Tuesday.
“The top guys all started out fast and my goal was to stay with them,” Emmert said. “I was going to let them take the lead because hopefully we would slow down, which we did. Everybody was flipping and switching back and forth and moving on each other. Everybody was really working as a team, even though we were on different teams.”
Not only did he finish second overall, but he led the Lions to a fourth-place effort as a team.
Caiden Davenport (16:53) finished 11th overall for Louisa, followed by William Moore (17:27), Taylen Soriano (18:46), Gavin Myers (19:45) and Patrick Moore (20:28).
The Orange County boys finished fifth with 155 points.
Trenton Labrum finished 19th overall to lead the Hornets with a time of 17:19. Ryder Rose (17:41), was 25th, followed by Javier Roldan (17:42), Christopher Miller (18:17) and Cyris Roldan (21:16)
Emmert hopes Tuesday’s race is only the start of great things to come for the rest of the season.
“I’m really psyched,” he said. “I needed it. Going on from here, to states, to Foot Locker (Nationals), then indoor and outdoor season, it’s just a good base for me.”