Western Albemarle, Charlottesville boys win regional cross country titles

Nicholas Emmert admits it has been an emotional roller coaster of a cross country season for him.

The Louisa County senior had a great start to the season before an illness midway through the campaign left him searching for answers.

Emmert found his groove again Tuesday as he finished second at the Region 4D cross country championships with a time of 15:56, just behind Jefferson Forest freshman Brannon Adams (15:44).

“I was really hungry today,” Emmert said. “This whole season, I had a couple of good races at the beginning and then I just lost my confidence after I got sick. This is the first race where I was really fighting for a spot and it really makes a difference.”

After a couple of disappointing results, by his standards, Emmert vowed to change things Tuesday.

“The top guys all started out fast and my goal was to stay with them,” Emmert said. “I was going to let them take the lead because hopefully we would slow down, which we did. Everybody was flipping and switching back and forth and moving on each other. Everybody was really working as a team, even though we were on different teams.”

Not only did he finish second overall, but he led the Lions to a fourth-place effort as a team.