Western Albemarle boys wins state title to cap banner day for Central Virginia at VHSL Class 3 championships

LYNCHBURG — Two years ago, the Western Albemarle boys track and field team came up just a little short in its pursuit of the VHSL Class 3 outdoor state championship.
Coach Lindy Bain’s team flipped the script Friday, using a strong start and standout performances throughout the day to capture the 2021 state championship at Matthes-Hopkins Track Complex at Liberty University.
Henry Sullivan posted the lone victory on the day, but the Warriors added four runner-up finishes to finish with 57 points and edge Heritage-Lynchburg (49) and Independence (45) for the program’s first state outdoor state title since 2009.
“It means a ton,” Sullivan said. “Earlier in the season, some of our best athletes struggled with some injuries, so they couldn’t be here today. That meant every race, every point counted. Early on, our 4x800 [relay] did really well, as well as our 3,200 guys.”
Owen Shifflett and Jade Mawn earned top four spots in the 3,200 in the first event of the day to set the tone for the meet. Shifflett finished second with a time of 9 minutes, 38.60 seconds, while Mawn shaved more than 10 seconds off his seed time to place fourth with a time of 9:54.32.
Sullivan followed suit with his first state championship in the 110-meter hurdles.
Two years ago, Sullivan didn’t make it out of the preliminary rounds as a freshman. That served as motivation for Friday’s race.
“I had a pretty bad race, so to come back to this rack for redemption feels great,” Sullivan said.
The junior seized control of the race at the midway point and continued to surge ahead to take home the title.
“Coming in here, I felt confident just because the way our team was performing,” Sullivan said. “I got off to a bad start early in the race, but technique really came through and I was able to pull ahead for the win.”
Sullivan nearly added another state title to his resume later in the day, but he clipped a hurdle in the final 50 meters of the 300 intermediate hurdles to finish second with a time of 41.40.
Shifflett added to his runner-up finish in the 3,200 by placing fourth in the 1,600 (4:31.99) to earn all-state honors in multiple events.
Jonathan Kumer was second in the 800 (2:00.90) for the Warriors. He also teamed with Walker Martin, Walter Moak and Joseph Taylor to take home second-place honors in the 4x800 relay (8:14.86).
Trevor Donalson placed fifth in the pole vault (12-6) and Ben Nitzsche added an eighth-place effort in the 110-meter hurdles (16.13).
Trent caps career with another state title
Will Trent was the talk of the 2019 VHSL Class 3 state meet after diving to the finish line to set a new state meet record in the 400.
The senior’s final high school race was a little less dramatic, but ended with the same result — a state championship. Tent won the 400 by more than a second in 50.53 seconds to repeat as state champion.
“The past couple months have been crazy, because you never knew what was going to happen next,” Trent said. “We had to take advantage of every opportunity we were given this year and just go all out every chance we had.”
Ranked as the No. 2 seed in the race, the University of Virginia signee had detailed a specific game plan for the race and how he planned to attack it.
“The race wasn’t exactly what I wanted,” he said. “The time was a little slow. I played to the field in what was going on around me. I started focusing on all the top people around me and I saw they were getting out a little different than they normally do, so I said I was just going to sit on the dude ahead of me and have a couple meters advantage and it worked out at the end.”
Trent was all smiles when he crossed the finish line after realizing what he’d accomplished.
“it’s ridiculous and it means everything,” Trent said. “Coming into this, I already had a target on my head as the record holder, so I knew people were going to run hard, they were going to come for my head, so I knew I had to step up to the plate and do what I knew I could do.”
Monticello (35) finished fourth in the team standings, just ahead of Abingdon (33), Goochland (31) and Fluvanna County (29). William Monroe (20) and Charlottesville (20) tied for 12th overall.
Malachi Fields earned all-state honors in five events to help pace the Mustangs.
The UVa football signee finished third in the high jump (6-2) and fifth in the long jump (20-10 ¼). He was also sixth in the shot put (46-5) and discus (131-7) and placed seventh in the triple jump (42-1 ¾).
Fields joined Phillip Estes, Hunter Ray and Trent to finish fourth in the 4x100-meter relay (3:32.04). Esteban Vizcaino finished seventh in the 3,200 (9:59.91).
On the girls’ side, Makayla Butler finished eighth in the discus (88-8), seven inches better than her top throw this season.
Hoffman reigns supreme in shot put
It’s been an eventful six months for Alex Hoffman.
The William Monroe senior opened 2021 by setting a new state record at the VHSL Class 3 indoor championships in February. Less than a month later, he suffered a foot injury during football season that put his status for the spring outdoor track season in limbo.
The stars aligned for Hoffman on Friday afternoon as he won his first state outdoor state title with a throw of 53-4 to win the event by more than six inches.
“I had to change up my technique, but it’s a blessing to be able to throw,” Hoffman said. “I’m glad [the injury] wasn’t as bad as they thought it was.”
The High Point signee showed no ill-effects from the injury as his first throw of 48-8, which was more than two feet longer than his nearest competitor.
“I was doing a little rough at the beginning, but I was able to get that good throw there in the fifth round and put me up top,” Hoffman said.
He threw 50-6 with his second throw to secure the top spot heading into the finals That set up his state-winning throw in the second round of finals.
“I knew I had to put it out there,” Hoffman said. “I was able to push it and it went out there, so I was pretty fired up about that.”
Hoffman nearly added some more hardware to his resume later in the day as he finished second in the discus (153-5).
Trevor Myers was eighth in the shot-put (43-0 ½) for the Greene Dragons. Bryce Hoffman (126-7) was eighth in the discus to garner all-state honors.
Ferguson wins first state title
Jaden Ferguson was a busy man Friday as he represented Fluvanna County in five events at the VHSL Class 3 state track championships.
The junior represented the Flucos well with all-state performances in each event, capped by his first state title in the high jump.
Ferguson cleared the bar with a career-best mark of 6-4 to best a field of more than a dozen of the state’s top jumpers.
“It’s really, really exciting,” Ferguson said. “I was this close in my freshman year, but I got to bring it home this year.”
The victory marked the highlight of an eventful for day for the Fluvanna County standout. He finished third in the long jump (21-2 ¾) and the triple jump (43-0) and was eighth in the 200 (22.75).
Ferguson also teamed with Kenyon Smith, Addison Patchett and Tre Smith Jr. to finish third in the 4x100 relay (44.34).
“It was definitely kind of difficult going back and forth from the high jump and triple jump, but I managed to do it,” Ferguson said. “I did miss a jump in the triple, so that took away from me, but I did end getting second in that and made it back in time to get the win in the high jump as well. By the time long jump came around, my legs were a little flat, but I pulled it together.“
Stutman completes state triple crown
Jenna Stutzman stormed onto the high school distance running scene in the fall of 2019 when she captured state gold in cross country and indoor track.
The junior added to her legacy of excellence Friday as she captured state titles in three events to lead Western Albemarle (56) to a third-place finish at the VHSL Class 3 state outdoor track championships.
Stutzman won individual gold in the 1,600 (5:18.58) and the 800 (2:24.70) to lead the Warriors. She also teamed with Hailey Hodson, Maeci Frank and Jordan Stone to win the 4x800 relay (9:53.71) in a time nearly 20 seconds off its top time this season.
She went to the front early and never looked back as she ran away from her opposition in the 1,600.
“I was really focused on setting the pace and keeping the splits at a time that I wanted to,” Stutzman said. “I unfortunately fell off a little bit in the middle [ of the race]. Especially going out with the waterfall start, I wanted to try to get to the front and not get trapped in. That can be a problem in track. That was really my focus — getting out and staying out.”
In the 800, she edged Maggie Walker’s Mary Kemp to complete the high school distance runner’s version of the triple crown with state championships in cross country, indoor and outdoor track.
“It has definitely been a really long season, especially with everything that was dropped because of COVID, so it was really nice to come out here and put all the work out on the track and end up winning,” Stutzman said. “That was the goal so I’m happy it worked out.”
Cierra Halloran (10-6) was third in the pole vault and Frank (2:25.63) earned bronze in the 800.
Abby Huemme finished fifth in the 400 (1:00.75) and seventh in the 200 (26.34). She also teamed with Stone, Hodson and Frank to place fourth in the 4x400 relay (4:18.32).
On the girls side, Heritage-Lynchburg (74) edged James Monroe (68) for the team title. Western Albemarle (56) was third, while Fluvanna County (26) was eighth. Charlottesville (18) was 12th.
Pederson earns all-state honors in multiple events
Charlottesville’s Nicolas Pederson had a day to remember Friday as he garnered all-state honors in both of his events at the VHSL Class 3 state meet.
Pederson finished second in the 110-meter hurdles (15.80) and followed that up with a fourth-place effort in the 300 intermediate hurdles (42.36).
Reece McKee was sixth in the 3,200 (9:56.68) for the Black Knights, while Elijah Tolton (16.10) and Edison Tennant (2:02.87) were seventh in the 800 and 110-meter hurdles, respectively.
On the girls; side, Evelyn Brantley finished third in the 300 intermediate hurdles (48.05) to lead CHS. She also teamed with Asha Gupta, Jaelyn Lynch and Kenzie MacDonald to place fourth in the 4x100 relay (52.14).
Individually, Lynch was fifth in the triple jump ( 34-9), seventh in the 100-meter hurdles (17.06) and eighth in the 300 intermediiate hurdles (50.17).
Hart turns in big day for Fluvanna
Shea Hart made the most of her time Friday as she posted top 5 finishes in three events for Fluvanna County during Friday’s state championship meet.
The junior garnered runner-up honors in the 300 intermediate hurdles (47.44) and was third in the 100-meter hurdles (15.93). She also placed fourth in the high jump (4-10).
Amy Glowatch capped a sensational senior season with a fifth-place effort in the discus (94-10). Sophie Farley, Skylar Solga, Summer Craig and Emily Smeds were sixth in the 4x800 relay (4:19.21).
For William Monroe, Kiana Hatchett placed fourth in he triple jump with a leap of 34-11, nearly a foot and a half better than her season best.