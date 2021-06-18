Western Albemarle boys wins state title to cap banner day for Central Virginia at VHSL Class 3 championships

The senior’s final high school race was a little less dramatic, but ended with the same result — a state championship. Tent won the 400 by more than a second in 50.53 seconds to repeat as state champion.

“The past couple months have been crazy, because you never knew what was going to happen next,” Trent said. “We had to take advantage of every opportunity we were given this year and just go all out every chance we had.”

Ranked as the No. 2 seed in the race, the University of Virginia signee had detailed a specific game plan for the race and how he planned to attack it.

“The race wasn’t exactly what I wanted,” he said. “The time was a little slow. I played to the field in what was going on around me. I started focusing on all the top people around me and I saw they were getting out a little different than they normally do, so I said I was just going to sit on the dude ahead of me and have a couple meters advantage and it worked out at the end.”

Trent was all smiles when he crossed the finish line after realizing what he’d accomplished.