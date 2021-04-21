Western Albemarle boys win fourth straight state cross country championship

SALEM — New year, same result for Western Albemarle’s boys cross country team.
Coach Lindy Bain’s squad captured its fourth straight VHSL Class 3 state championship Wednesday afternoon with an impressive performance at Green Hill Park.
The Warriors had four runners place in the top 20, including individual state champion Owen Shifflett, to earn the program’s seventh state championship.
“Winning a state meet in April is just about as good as it is as winning it in November,” Bain said.
Shifflett stole the show for Western, taking the lead at the midway point in the race, then coasting to his first individual title with a time of 16:00.3. Not bad for someone that had spent the previous two weeks quarantining because of COVID-19 protocols.
“It was awesome, just a fun race,” Shifflett said. “I’m glad our team could bring it together and come to states in this tough year.”
Shifflett served as the Warriors' No. 7 runner in last year’s state meet. That experience gave him confidence on what to expect on Wednesday. The sophomore went to the front of the field and used a strong push through the wooded portion of the course to take a commanding 400-yard lead with one mile to go. The feat was even more impressive because of the windy conditions.
“It was just a windy race out in this valley and the wind coming down the mountain was hard,” Shifflett said. “I knew I just had to get out in the woods [portion of the course] and just kind of stay and windbreak. I picked a point [around the two-mile mark] and just went and tried to make the most room I could.”
Shifflett missed last week’s Region 3C championships while in quarantine, but remained focused and committed to performing well at the state meet.
“One of my teammates with me got COVID and we’re in the same pod, so I had to quarantine and be on my own, so it was definitely a mental strain for me,” Shifflett said. “Just keeping focused and coming out here and just performing with my team”
The result was picture perfect.
“I was just kind of running on my own at my house and just training and keeping [the state meet] in the back of my mind that I’ve got it this year," Shifflett said. "My training has worked and I came out here and performed to the best of my abilities with my team and it was awesome.”
Jonathan Kumar finished ninth for Western Albemarle with time of 16:38.7. Walter Moak (16:58.1) was 17th, while Thomas Kallen (17:00.1) was 20th for the Warriors. They were followed by teammates Nate Sullivan (17:21.1), Chris Miller (17:31.4) and Colby Acton (18:29.4).