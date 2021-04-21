Western Albemarle boys win fourth straight state cross country championship

“It was just a windy race out in this valley and the wind coming down the mountain was hard,” Shifflett said. “I knew I just had to get out in the woods [portion of the course] and just kind of stay and windbreak. I picked a point [around the two-mile mark] and just went and tried to make the most room I could.”

Shifflett missed last week’s Region 3C championships while in quarantine, but remained focused and committed to performing well at the state meet.

“One of my teammates with me got COVID and we’re in the same pod, so I had to quarantine and be on my own, so it was definitely a mental strain for me,” Shifflett said. “Just keeping focused and coming out here and just performing with my team”

The result was picture perfect.

“I was just kind of running on my own at my house and just training and keeping [the state meet] in the back of my mind that I’ve got it this year," Shifflett said. "My training has worked and I came out here and performed to the best of my abilities with my team and it was awesome.”